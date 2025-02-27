Miss Malaika 2022 Zakiya Ahmed has graduated from the University of Ghana after a successful reign

Some past Miss Malaika delegates, including Doreen Osei Tutu and others, wore elegant kente gowns to their graduations

Some social media users have commented on the Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed's photos on Instagram

Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed is the latest beauty queen to graduate from the University of Ghana, Legon.

The beauty queen wore a ready-to-wear ensemble for her graduation photoshoot that was shared on the official Miss Malaika pages.

Miss Malaika 2022 Zakiya Ahmed graduates from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @missmalaikagh.

Zakiya Ahmed looked breathtaking in a stylish pantsuit and designer mules with a bow tie design on it.

The first hijab beauty queen wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and pink lipstick as she smiled for the camera.

Zakiya Ahmed accessorised her look with a fashionable ring while flaunting her beautiful acrylic nails.

Check out the photos below:

Miss Malaika contestant graduates from Legon

Miss Malaika contestant Doreen Osei Tutu looked glamorous in a sleeveless kente dress for her graduation ceremony.

The fashion designer used black beads to create a unique pattern in the corseted kente gown to make her stand out at the event.

The serial entrepreneur and influencer wore heavy and flawless makeup for her graduation photos.

Check out the photos below:

Miss Malaika contestant graduates from Legon

Miss Malaika contestant Kimberly Akornotery looked exquisite in a short-sleeved kente gown for her graduation from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor's degree in Administration and Accounting.

The beauty queen completed her look with matched elegant high heels as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Miss Malaika graduation photos

2022 Miss Malaika winner Zakiya Ahmed and some past contestants looked splendid in classy outfits for the graduation photoshoot.

Some social media users congratulated the beauty queen after her graduation photos appeared online. YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions below:

shetouchtrends_ stated:

"Congratulations love 😍."

richelclottey_ stated:

"Congratulations 😍🎊."

Salmaa_ stated:

"Congratulations boo😍."

_scorpirrow_ stated:

"Congratulations, b. 🍾🎉 ❤️."

Manyeesther stated:

"Congratulations, gorgeous lady ❤️😍."

maximilian_2004 stated:

"Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊🍾, Kim."

Vinache stated:

"Congrats, beautiful ❤️."

phenomenal_nyaniba stated:

"Congratulations Kim! So proud of you❤️."

_.bellatwum_ stated:

"You bagged that degree🎉🎉."

_michaella.x stated:

"Congratulations my love 😍❤️."

gyasiwaa_xo stated:

"Congratulations, babesss😍😍😍."

jeneral_pilato1 stated:

"Congratulations 🎊 Beautiful."

miss_nuellaa stated:

"Congratulations, dear 🎉🎊🥳."

