Popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix made his mother happy when he made her dream come to pass

Zionfelix secured a UK visa for his mother and subsequently flew with her abroad to see her lastborn child

He explained that he did this to make his mum happy and inspire others to be kind to their mothers while they are alive

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix got a UK visa for his mother and subsequently went with her abroad to celebrate her birthday.

According to Zionfelix, this was the first time his mother was travelling abroad but he did not state if it was also her initial flight experience.

In a video on social media, Zionfelix and his mum drove to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport. Some ladies escorted the mother and son to the airport.

After checking in and eating at one of the Airport’s restaurants, Zionfelix and his mother boarded their flight. They boarded Ethiopian Airlines.

The blogger’s mother was wearing a jeans two-piece as she held her winter jacket and that of her son. However, Zionfelix wore a yellow polo shirt and trousers.

The mother and son transited through Ethiopia before heading to Gatwick Airport in the UK.

When they arrived at Gatwick Airport, Zionfelix’s sister was there to welcome her mother and brother.

According to Zionfelix, his mother had not seen her last born for almost two years and he wanted them to meet as part of the birthday gifts for his mum. They drove to their apartment.

When they got down, Zionfelix said he funded his mother’s travel to show his appreciation to her.

“We are in London. Her birthday was 23 February 2025. She wanted to see her last born. So, for the very first time, she has been able to travel outside Ghana. This should be an inspiration to every child watching. If you get money, do anything you can to make your mother happy. This will make your mother feel proud that you are her child.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Zionfelix for honouring his mum

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Zionfelix on YouTube. Read them below:

@tawiahfrimpong9250 said:

“You remind me of when I brought my mum to the USA 🇺🇸 for the first time in 2016. The feeling alone was top-notch and something that words could not explain. 👍👍👍👍.”

@Tracey715 wrote:

“In fact, I’m so excited to see men when they show love to their moms, kudos to you Zion! God bless you and elevate you beyond measure.”

@franchescaasamoah3046 said:

“I’m so happy for Zion's mum❤❤❤. God bless u Zion for being the one to break the family curse of poverty.”

@sarahopoku3166 wrote:

“I tap onto this beautiful blessing in Jesus' mighty name. Amen🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

@ginaasante2869 said:

“Wei de3, u have done sooooo well. I watched with tears in my eyes mpo. I miss my mom.. God bless you.”

@Friendstothefriendless wrote:

“The joy of every mother is to see their children grow successfully. May your mother be blessed with long life and strength to continue enjoying the fruits of her labour 🛐💕”

@nathanmireku7845 said:

“Bruh dressed simple as if he ain't flying 🎉...bless up I tap into this grace.”

Zionfelix gifts friend cash

YEN.com.gh reported that Zionfelix gave a friend who was instrumental to his blogging career some money.

The said friend bought Zionfelix his first laptop when he started his blogging journey.

The blogger said he was grateful to his friend.

