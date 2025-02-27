A Ghanaian lady, Hawa, took to social media to proudly showcase her love for her Asian boyfriend

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to proudly show off her Asian boyfriend.

The young lady, identified on her TikTok handle as Hawa, flaunted her Asian man, publicly kissing and caressing him.

In the TikTok video, Hawa and her lover gave their online followers a glimpse into their adorable interracial love.

Hawa and her Asian beau treated their TikTok audience to several love-dovey moments, which include sweet gestures, laughter, tender exchanges and kisses.

The young lady playfully suggested in the video that she was willing to share her man with many of the ladies drooling over him in the comment section.

"To those of you who said you are interested in my boyfriend, here he is, you can come for him. Those of you texting me that you like him, I'm going to leave him for you," she said while kissing the man.

Below is the video of the Ghanaian lady sharing romantic moments with her Asian boyfriend.

Netizens react to the Ghanaian lady's video

The Ghanaian lady's bold move to showcase her interracial relationship on social media sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

Below are a few of the reactions to the couple's video:

@King said:

"Thank God my mom daughters are now growing I can handle them."

@Harder_19676 also said:

"This chanise Man won't go back again lol."

@Bariki commented:

"What do they call broken heart in China."

@Enkwa Na hia Thommy also commented:

"Aow chief imam bi 4th wife hmmm mallam fo) 33br3 oo."

@Kaa Matthew Aondona wrote:

"So you are from Ghana thank God ooo."

Asian man attempts to woo Ghanaian lady

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, an Asian man attempted to woo a Ghanaian lady in Twi.

His local language skills left the lady feeling impressed and engaged him further in the conversation.

The reports suggested that the Asian man had been living and working in Ghana for many years.

Netizens who saw the video were left in stitches and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

