Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo has travelled to London to watch his favourite club Chelsea play in the Premier League

The visit of the Botswanan sprinter comes months after Ghanaian journalist Fentuo Tahiru has suggested the trip to the runner

Tebogo made history at the Olympic Games in Paris last year by becoming the first Botswanan to win goal at the multi-sport event

Botswanan Olympic gold-winning sprinter, Letsile Tebogo, has finally visited Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea following a recommendation by Ghanaian journalist Fentuo Tahiru.

Tahiru suggested to the runner after one of his triumphs on the track last year in an interview to add a visit to Chelsea on his checklist for 2025.

Tebogo is a huge fan of Chelsea and hit the Cole Palmer celebrations during the Olympic Games in Paris last year.

Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo visits Stamford Bridge after Fentuo Tahiru's request. Photo: Twitter. @premierleague @Fentuo_.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Tahiru, who works with Joy FM in Accra, Ghana, was heard making the suggestion to the sprinter.

The 200m gold winner heeded to his request, making the trip to London to watch Chelsea beat Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Tebogo became the first Botswanan to win gold at the Olympic Games after hitting 19.46s in the 200m final in Paris, beating 100m champion and main contender Noah Lyles to the ultimate.

He also anchored the 4X400m team as they claimed Silver at the Olympic Games last year.

Tebogo enjoyed a lot of success on the tack last year, including winning the Diamond League.

The fastest 200m runner in the world is yet to compete in 2025.

Tebogo opens up on Chelsea love

The African sprint king shared his love for the Blues, disclosing how Didier Drogba made him become a fan of the club. He also disclosed his admiration for his best player at Chelsea, Cole Palmer.

Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo visits Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea. Photo: Twitter/ @the49thstreet.

Source: Twitter

"I'm a big Chelsea fan, and I'm the Olympic champion also, so it feels good to mix up the two," Tebogo TNT Sports, as quoted by EuroSport. .

"What made me really become a Chelsea fan was Didier Drogba, I was a big fan of him growing up, so I loved the way he played, his style of play, so then I became a big Chelsea fan.

"I just thought of, who's my favourite player, what can I do to make it more interesting, because I knew I had the confidence in me to make it happen, to get the gold medal. But I didn't want to say it out loud, I had to make something up.

"I thought of 'Cold Palmer' and then made sure I do it the way he does it best.

Tebogo spent time with several Chelsea players including Palmer and captain Reece James.

Michael Essien hails Chelsea fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has praised a Chelsea fan who tattooed his face and that of his ex-teammates, including Didier Drogba on his body.

The fan joined the players of Chelsea to celebrate after a game with the images of the players heavily displayed on his body.

Claude Makelele and Didier Drogba were joined by Essien in the photo which was shared on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh