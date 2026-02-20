Road safety officials have raised concerns over a troubling pattern that has recently caught national attention

Preliminary findings point to a technical factor that may be influencing how the vehicles perform on the road

A multi-agency team has been tasked to dig deeper and uncover the full truth behind the situation

The Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba, has spoken about the increasing concerns surrounding road crashes involving the Toyota Voxy in Ghana.

In an interview on Joy News, he admitted that the trend has not gone unnoticed and that it has become a matter the Authority is taking seriously.

According to him, the institution has received complaints from the public and has also observed several crash reports involving the popular minibus.

While he did not suggest that the vehicle itself is inherently dangerous, he said certain patterns have raised questions that need proper answers.

NRSA director shared reason behind Voxy accidents

He explained that early checks point to one key issue.

Many of the Toyota Voxy vehicles on Ghana’s roads were originally manufactured as right-hand drive units in Japan and later converted to left-hand drive before being registered locally.

While such conversions are common practice, he noted that the process must be done carefully and professionally.

From what the Authority has gathered so far, these modifications may affect how stable the vehicle feels when it is being driven, especially when drivers are negotiating curves or handling sharp turns.

Any slight imbalance in steering or weight distribution, he suggested, could create challenges for drivers, particularly at higher speeds.

However, he was quick to add that these are only preliminary observations.

The Authority does not want to jump to conclusions without a detailed technical review.

To get clear answers, a team has been formed, bringing together experts from the DVLA, the Logistics and Transport Institute, Toyota representatives, and the Police.

They have been given a timeline to investigate thoroughly and present a report.

He emphasised that the goal is simple: to understand what is truly happening and ensure road users remain safe.

Until the final findings are released, the Authority says it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Premario Edtions raves over Toyota Voxy reliability

Popular Ghanaian car dealer and auto expert Premario Editions has opened up about why the Toyota Voxy has become one of the multi-agencyon Ghana’s roads today.

According to him, the reason behind its popularity is not complicated.

Premario explained that affordability plays a major role. He noted that the Voxy is relatively affordable compared to many other multi-purpose vehicles in its class.

Beyond the purchase price, he added that it is also easy to ship from Japan to Ghana, which makes it more accessible for dealers and buyers alike.

The Toyota Voxy is known for its roomy interior, with enough seating capacity to comfortably carry several passengers.

For many commercial drivers, especially those working with ride-hailing services, that extra space makes a real difference.

Premario Editions picked top 4 unreliable cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car influencer, Premario Edition, shared that the Nissan Juke may come with engine and electrical problems despite its affordability.

He warned that the Kia Sportage and Mercedes-Benz C-Class can develop serious gearbox, engine, and fuel system issues.

The influencer advised Ghanaians to carefully research and consider other brands to avoid costly mechanical troubles.

