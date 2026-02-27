A Ghanaian TikToker, Obaa Cee, blasts critics using the Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa's struggles with childbirth against her

This came after a plantain chip seller jabbed her after she exposed some hawkers for allegedly using polythene to fry their product

The TikToker’s comments have sparked reactions on social media as users thronged the comments section to share their opinions

The popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Obaa Cee, has broken her silence on critics shaming the Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, over her struggle with childbirth.

In a video shared on her official TikTok page, the content creator warned the attacker to put a stop to that, as she claimed children are gifts from God.

“ So, because she has no child yet, should she end her life? Because she hasn't given birth, she shouldn't share her opinion? Some people do not have kids, but the help they render to other women’s children is more than that of their biological parents,” she said.

“If you have children, try to give them a better future rather than using them as a tool to shame others,” she added.

She further fired a plantain chip seller who went after Oheneni after she exposed their alleged use of polythene to fry their products.

Oheneni Adazoa speaks about childlessness

Oheneni Adazoa nearly broke down in tears while speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on her show, where she discussed her life without a child.

The presenter, who was celebrating her 20 years of marriage at the time, disclosed that she would not want anybody to go into marriage and not have their biological children.

According to her, as the only daughter in her family, it was her mother's wish for her to give birth, but it never materialised, something the old lady lamented until her passing in 2023.

Oheneni admonished Ghanaians to tone down on criticising people who have no children after years of marriage because everything was God's doing.

Watch the TikTok video Oheneni Adazoa with Delay below:

Oheneni Adazoa and plantain chip sellers saga

During one episode of her lifestyle show on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa created awareness about sellers allegedly melting rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make the plantain crispy. She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to confirm her claims.

According to the caller, she once planned on setting up the same business and contacted one seller to help her out. She was surprised that the woman asked her to adopt the polythene idea so that she would not run at a loss.

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, Oheneni Adazoa set up a fire and used rubber to fry some plantain to prove that her claim was not baseless.

Some hawkers of the chips at Lapaz broke their silence as they debunked the claims by the radio presenter.

According to one seller, who spoke to UTV Ghana, stated that the narrative was false, adding that the allegations were destroying her business. She claimed her family had been eating some, and so there was no way she was going to use that, adding that she has customers outside Ghana whom she has been selling to.

In other videos, other hawkers expressed their displeasure, claiming they use money from their sales to take care of their families, and so Oheneni Adazoa should stop pushing the narrative.

While expressing her opinion, one seller made derogatory remarks about Oheneni Adazoa's childlessness. According to her, the presenter had no baby to take care of, and that is the reason why she allegedly wants them jobless.

Reactions to Obama Cee’s comment

Below are social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Obaa Cee blasted the critics:

Obaapa Tina wrote:

“God bless you, Maa. She has a million women as her children, and we’re proud of her. Oheneni is a subject we’re studying for our lives.”

Nana wrote:

“Me, that I have decided not to give birth and marry, will I die? I'm focusing on myself and myself only because I came to this world alone. We won’t buy plantain chips again.”

Abena Matured wrote:

“God bless you, mummy. It’s so sad, hmmm. One day, God will surprise Oheneni. I swear!”

Doro wrote:

“Thanks so much, Obaa Cee. The way some people talk is as if they are God. But one thing is they should be careful paaaa.”

Watch Oheneni's of Delay and Oheneni Adazoa's husband below:

Oheneni's husband speaks about childbirth struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Clement Abrefa Yeboah, husband of Oheneni Adazoa, addressed their 21-year childlessness for the first time during an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay.

According to him, they attempted IVF six times without success and firmly denied rumours of secretly fathering a child with another woman.

The emotional moment caused a massive stir on social media as many Ghanaians praised his boldness.

Source: YEN.com.gh