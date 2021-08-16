Nana Aba Anamoah has spoken on the Serwaa Amihere, John Boadu bedroom video saga

In a video, Nana Aba has described the whole rumour as trashy and nonsense

Nana Aba also blasted gossipmongers who are fuelling the rumours

GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah has gone hard on people expecting her protege, Joyce Serwaa Amihere, to address recent rumours around her.

Serwaa, a presenter with GHOne TV, trended on social media over the past weekend after an account on Snapchat named Bombsheli made loads of allegations against her.

The Snapchat account which has since been disabled claimed Serwaa had been maintaining multiple affairs with some prominent men in Ghana including John Boadu and other leading members of NPP.

The Snapchat account threatened to release bedroom videos to back the claims and ended releasing a screenshot which was later found to have been picked from the internet.

Serwaa goes live

After the allegations, many people expected a response/denial from Serwaa but she has ignored everything and only shared subtle responses.

Serwaa went live on Instagram on Monday and many who thought the award-winning broadcaster was going to address the issues trooped to her page to watch.

However, she did not fully address the issue but only expressed her surprise at the number of people watching her live video.

Nana Aba reacts

After hearing that thousands were watching Serwaa's video, Nana Aba who was seated nearby was heard chastising the gossipmongers.

Nana Aba described the rumours about Srwaa as stupid, trashy, irrelevant nonsense while hitting at those thinking of it and describing them as useless people.

For her, they had better things to do with their time rather than address the rumours.

"Over a thousand people are watching Serwaa's Instagram. What? They think Serwaa is going to respond to the stupid, trashy, irrelevant nonsense out there that is occupying the thoughts of useless people? No. We have better things to do with our time."

Afia Schwar twists saga

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has brought a political twist to the rumours about Serwaa Amihere and the NPP bigwigs.

In a new video, Schwar has claimed that the unsupported claims were all parts of attempts to discredit John Boadu ahead of NPP's executive elections

