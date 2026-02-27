Clement Abrefa Yeboah, husband of Sompa FM star Oheneni Adazoa, has publicly addressed their 21-year childlessness for the first time

Speaking to host Deloris Frimpong Manso, he disclosed they attempted IVF six times without success and firmly denied rumours of secretly fathering a child

The emotional clip has triggered massive reactions online, with many Ghanaians praising his boldness and praying for a miracle

Oheneni Adazoa’s husband, Clement Abrefa Yeboah, has broken his silence about his wife’s struggles to give birth in a rare appearance on the Delay Show.

Popular Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, has openly spoken about her struggles to give birth after 21 years of marriage.

In several interviews, she shared how she and her husband have done everything they can to deliver, with no success.

Her inspiring story and lively radio presence have made her a fan favourite, with many people looking up to her marriage as an example of true love and resilience.

Oheneni Adazoa’s husband speaks about fertility struggles

On Friday, February 27, 2026, Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, shared a preview clip for the next episode of her award-winning talk program, The Delay Show.

It showed Oheneni Adazoa’s husband, Clement Abrefa Yeboah, publicly speaking about his wife’s struggles for the first time.

He told the media personality that during their 21 years of marriage, they had tried six times to conceive through in-vitiro fertilisation (IVF), all without success.

Yeboah also refuted allegations that he had welcomed a child with another woman in secret without his wife’s knowledge.

He issued an open challenge to any woman who had a child with him to come out publicly for everyone to see and expose him as a liar.

The full interview between Delay and Clement Abrefa Yeboah is expected to be uploaded to YouTube on Saturday, February 28.

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa’s husband addressing rumours

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Oheneni Adazoa’s husband speaking about their fertility struggles and addressing rumours of having a secret family.

samuel.boatengasare said:

"The man force ooooo. He granted the interview, ei, very strong man, God bless him."

trish_asantewaa wrote:

"Very handsome man, he speaks very well too😍👏."

ababioadwoaserwaah commented:

"Me kunu Mr Abrefa Yeboah, in my lady’s words and voice😍."

giftyboateng725 said:

"Hmmmm, may God visit your home this year with the sound of joy. Your wife will give birth to quadruplets 🙌🙌."

iamfryyiy_gh wrote:

"From today I won’t complain again 🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️. Six IVF, herh 🤝🤝."

Oheneni Adazoa gifts husband a car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa gifted her husband a new car as he celebrated his birthday/

In a video, the popular media personality could be seen handing over the new Hyundai Sonata, which was decked out in bright red ribbons and decorations, over to her husband.

Adazoa added some merriment to the occassion as she hired a man to play out happy birthday on a trumpet to her delighted husband, who could be seen beside himself with joy.

