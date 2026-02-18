A 19-year-old Kenyan woman identified as Kalekye, who appeared in viral videos with Russian national Yaytseslav, has announced plans to release her HIV test results.

Her decision follows rumours circulating online after it emerged that she had had an encounter with Yaytseslav, known in real life as Vladislav Lyulkov.

Yaytseslav has been trending online after multiple videos surfaced showing him approaching women in public spaces across Kenya and Ghana, striking up brief conversations, and then inviting them to his apartment.

The encounters were allegedly recorded using Meta smart glasses, which allowed Truhov to film interactions discreetly without the women's full awareness of how the footage would be used.

While Kalekye, a native of Nairobi, admits she is one of the first ladies to have been approached by Yaytseslav during his time in Kenya, she never had anything to do with him after their first conversation.

According to her, they met in March 2025, by the roadside, where Yaytseslav introduced himself, asked her age, and told her to meet him in the evening.

Even though she told him she was 19, exchanged contact information with Yaytseslav and agreed to meet him, she claims to have cancelled the appointment.

Kalekye stated that the meeting never happened because she pulled out over security concerns.

Insisting that she never made it to his apartment, Kalekye explained that Yaytseslav only sent a pin location to a short-stay apartment around Ngara, and she declined, citing safety concerns and preferring a public meeting spot.

"He skipped the talking stage and immediately sent me the location to a BnB in Ngara, and I was like, it was not normal. People do not just go there to dance. I did not go," she explained, noting that was the last time they communicated.

She emphasised that their interaction ended after she declined his invitation, and they never communicated again.

Despite her explanation, the lingering rumours have not gone away, and she has further addressed concerns about her HIV status.

What's Kalekye's HIV status after Yaytseslav encounter?

Speaking with SPM Buzz, the 19-year-old also noted that she had already informed her TikTok followers that she visited a clinic and documented the entire process, including the test kits and consultation with a doctor.

She plans to release the video publicly to clear the rumours and give herself peace of mind.

"I already told people on my TikTok. Yesterday, I went to the clinic and recorded everything, including the tests and the kits. I even told the doctor. I will be releasing the video for my future peace and also to shut down that rumour," she said, adding that she is healthy and well."

