Kigali to Host Global Leaders As Inclusive FinTech Forum 2026 Returns in March

The Inclusive FinTech Forum (IFF) is set to return to Kigali, Rwanda, from March 10–12, 2026, bringing together policymakers, regulators, fintech founders, investors, financial institutions, and development partners to shape the future of financial inclusion across Africa and beyond.

Now in its third edition, the forum has grown into one of the continent’s most important platforms for real conversations around digital finance and cross-border collaboration.

Why IFF 2026 matters

Unlike many tech conferences that focus on hype, IFF is built around practical outcomes.

The forum is structured to bring regulators and innovators into the same room — not just to exchange ideas, but to strengthen policies, build partnerships, and unlock new opportunities in emerging markets.

The 2025 edition, held at the Kigali Convention Centre, attracted nearly 3,000 delegates from Africa and across the globe, further positioning Rwanda as a fast-growing hub for fintech and financial innovation.

Organised by the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), with the National Bank of Rwanda as a lead partner and co-organiser, the event benefits from strong institutional backing.

What to expect in 2026

The 2026 edition will focus on the theme:

“Shaping the Future of Inclusive Finance: Innovation. Impact. Connection.”

Key discussions will cover:

● Building Africa’s Digital Currency Corridor — from CBDCs to cross-border commerce

● AI-powered financial inclusion across emerging markets

● Open finance ecosystems connecting Africa to global markets

● Climate FinTech and financing sustainable growth

For Nigerian founders, regulators, and investors, these topics are particularly relevant as conversations around digital payments, AI-driven financial services, and cross-border trade continue to expand locally.

Who should attend?

IFF 2026 is designed for:

● Fintech founders and operators

● Policymakers and regulators

● Venture capitalists and investors

● Financial institutions

● Development finance organisations

● Technology leaders

If you’re serious about scaling beyond one market or shaping the future of digital finance, this is a strategic room to be in.

Registration is now open

Preparations for March 2026 are already underway, with stakeholders from multiple regions confirming participation.

Industry leaders, regulators, investors, and fintech operators interested in being part of the conversations shaping the future of inclusive finance can secure their participation here:

With Africa’s fintech ecosystem evolving rapidly, platforms like IFF are becoming more than conferences; they are where the next chapter of digital finance is shaped.

