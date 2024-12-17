Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Maxin, in a video, hung out at her recently opened lounge for kids

The actress advertised the place, urging parents to bring their kids to her establishment with Maxin standing next to her

Social media users could not help but notice how Maxin had grown up in a short period of time and expressed admiration for the mother-daughter duo

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown shared a video on her TikTok page with herself and her daughter, Maxin, at her newly launched lounge for kids, Kids Lounge By McBrown.

The video, posted on social media, showed the actress spending quality time with Maxin at the establishment. Nana Ama McBrown used the opportunity to promote the facility, inviting parents to bring their children to enjoy the fun space. Her daughter, Maxin, stood beside her throughout the video, seemingly looking taller and older.

The mother-daughter pair won hearts online, with netizens expressing admiration for their bond. Many fans could not help but marvel at how quickly Maxin had grown.

McBrown and Maxin win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Perry said:

"The best thing to spend on your baby is time. God bless."

gertrepmvil wrote:

"God bless you mother and daughter."

Evangelist Victoria reacted:

"My darling Maxi is looking too gorgeous."

Stephanie Asake wrote:

"Our baby gal is growing beautifully just as her mum."

myjojanettvMummi said:

"🥰Maxin daddy's photocopy eiii she wont smile mpo."

user7429212153900 reacted:

"Herrrrr now she is not baby Maxin ooo she is sister Maxin."

ohemaaafriyie said:

"Beautiful Maxin all grown up 🥰🥰🥰🥰Glory to be to God."

BABY ONE said:

"I really love you so much and I wish that one day one day I will surely see you I love you so much mum."

Man gets excited to meet Farida Mahama

Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Mahama, is another celebrity kid who is loved by many Ghanaians.

In a recent video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man had the pleasure of meeting her in person, and he was super excited.

Farida was friendly to him, and they had a hearty conversation.

