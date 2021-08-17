Asamoah Gyan still dreams of playing for the Black Stars again

He claims he is working on himself to lose weight first

Gyan last played for the Black Stars in 2019

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan still dreams of playing for the Black Stars in the near future.

Gyan has not made an appearance for the Black Stars since the penalty defeat to Tunisia at the 2019 Afcon Round of 16 tie.

However, the 34-year old says he is not retired from international football and that he is still active in an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Kessben FM.

It is with this thought that Gyan returned to the Ghana Premier League, but has admitted it has been difficult because of niggling injuries a report on Football in Ghana says.

"I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season but I am not done playing football."

"I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have been putting on weight but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form and if I am on my form.

I don't think I will be overlooked [for Black Stars selection] but for retirement, not now."

The former Sunderland player also said he was aware of the weight on his shoulders and that he will only call it quits when his fight to regain fitness eludes him.

"People will criticise me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off but at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight.

"I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active."

Gyan is the highest goalscorer for the senior national team having scored 51 goals for the Black Stars in 109 games.

