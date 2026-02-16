Antoine Semenyo and Fatawu Issahaku are performing strongly for their clubs, boosting Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Semenyo has shone at Manchester City while Alexander Djiku anchors Spartak Moscow’s defence

Kwasi Sibo has emerged as a key starter for Real Oviedo as the 2025/26 La Liga season nears completion

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer, Ghana is preparing to face England, Croatia, and Panama in Group L.

With the 2025/26 club season entering its final stages, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the five Black Stars players who are in top form.

Most in-form Ghanaian players abroad

1. Antoine Semenyo – Manchester City

Is it surprising to see Semenyo thriving at Manchester City? The answer is both yes and no. Yes, because his move from Bournemouth to City was expected to be a reality check, given the significant jump in demands and pressure between the two clubs.

However, the 26-year-old winger has settled in seamlessly, adapting quickly to Pep Guardiola’s system. No, because Semenyo’s progress at Bournemouth over the past seasons had already highlighted a player steadily improving in the Premier League.

His development continues, as he has already surpassed last season’s tally of 13 goals, currently sitting on 15 for the 2025/26 campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

2. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Leicester City

The 21-year-old winger has impressed in the Championship this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances for Leicester City, according to Transfermarkt.

His consistent performances have attracted attention from bigger European clubs, with Napoli and Atletico Madrid reportedly monitoring his progress.

Fatawu’s quality in the final third of the pitch makes him a key figure for the Black Stars ahead of the USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026.

3. Alexander Djiku – Spartak Moscow

The veteran defender has become an integral part of Spartak Moscow’s backline, rarely missing a game when fit.

Since his move from Fenerbahce, Djiku has made 14 appearances this season, demonstrating his reliability and experience at the heart of defence.

His consistency ensures that Ghana can count on a stable presence at the back during the upcoming World Cup.

4. Christopher Baah Bonsu – Al Qadsiah

At just 21, forward Christopher Baah Bonsu has made significant strides at Al Qadsiah, playing over 1,700 minutes across 23 games this season, per Fotmob data.

With one goal and five assists, the young attacker is proving his worth in regular first-team action, showing creativity and composure in the final third.

5. Kwasi Sibo – Real Oviedo

Kwasi Sibo has cemented his place in Real Oviedo’s midfield, starting the last seven games of the season.

His steady form and consistency are vital as the Black Stars look to build momentum ahead of the international tournament. Sibo’s work rate and tactical intelligence make him a player to watch in Otto Addo's formation.

With these five players performing at their best, alongside other key stars in peak form, Ghana can approach the 2026 World Cup full of confidence.

