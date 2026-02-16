A young man’s elaborate marriage proposal ended in disappointment after his supposed girlfriend rejected him in public

The proposal, captured in a now-viral TikTok video, featured the man going down on one knee and presenting a brand-new salon car as a surprise gift

Social media users remain divided, with some sympathising with the man and others defending the woman’s right to refuse

What was meant to be a lavish, unforgettable marriage proposal turned into an awkward public rejection.

In a video which has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man was seen going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

The crowd watches in shock as a grand public proposal takes an unexpected turn. Photo credit: Joan3273/TikTok

As part of his proposal, he also surprised his supposed girlfriend with a brand-new salon car. Interestingly, she turned down the proposal and beckoned the young man to get up on his feet.

Instead of accepting the proposal, the lady dramatically declined, signalling him to stand up while ignoring the cheers of onlookers urging her to accept.

What was supposed to be the young man’s happiest day quickly turned sour. Onlookers, clearly rooting for him, cheered and urged the young lady to accept the proposal, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

What was meant to be a dream proposal quickly turned into heartbreak. Photo credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

She calmly walked up to him, asked him to stand, and walked away as if nothing had happened. By the time of this report, the video had amassed nearly 414,900 likes and over 10,000 comments.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens comfort the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video comforted the young man, and many also chided the lady for her actions. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below

Irreplaceable_shuga commented:

"As a man you can have everything, but if you don't have good character, you will find it hard getting a wife to marry."

Deee noted:

"Everybody likes a good thing, so before a matured lady rejects a man, there must be a good reason for that."

Ubakason said:

"We all don't know her reasons for rejecting the guy. She clearly respects the guy that is why she didn't walk out on him. I believe she must have her own good reasons."

Sugar_Daddy_of_USA opined:

"From the video, the guy might have done something bad to her. That is my own opinion; judging from the way she gestured for him to stand up shows that she has a lot of respect for him."

Andrea commented:

"Some girls cherish their peace of mind. It is not always about money"

Superfly opined:

"She was very courteous in asking him to get on his feet. I respect her for that one act."

