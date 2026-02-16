The Russian Embassy in Ghana has responded to the viral videos allegedly involving a foreigner, named Yaytseslav, and some local women

The clips, which sparked widespread outrage, reportedly show him recording private encounters without consent and sharing the content online

Meanwhile, the Cyber Security Authority has launched investigations into the Russian man and warned the public against circulating the clips

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has broken its silence on the trending videos of Yaytseslav’s alleged escapades with some local women.

In a statement released on its social media pages on Monday, February 16, 2026, the embassy said it was aware of the widely reported activities of Yaytseslav in Ghana.

The statement read:

“The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has taken note of reports in the Ghanaian media regarding the alleged involvement of a supposed Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recording those acts without consent.”

What Yaytseslav allegedly did to Ghanaian women

Vladislav Lyulkov, also known as Yaytseslav, a man purported to be a Russian national, has become a trending topic after videos of his interactions with some Ghanaian women surfaced on social media on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other acquaintances he encountered during public outings.

The controversial Russian man invited some of the women to his apartment and recorded their conversations and encounters using his Meta glasses, reportedly without their consent, before sharing the content online.

In many instances, Yaytseslav reportedly approached the women to exchange phone numbers before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded.

After these encounters with the unsuspecting women, he allegedly breached several privacy laws by uploading the content to TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

Short, edited clips of his controversial activities were uploaded online, while the full content was reportedly accessible on his private Telegram channel for a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and carry out such activities without being apprehended.

Cyber Security Authority speaks on Yaytseslav’s videos

Following the public uproar over Yaytseslav’s videos, the Cyber Security Authority announced that it would conduct investigations into his alleged dealings with some Ghanaian women.

The Director of Communication, International Cooperation, and Strategic Partnerships at the authority, Benjamin Madugu, publicly addressed the controversial videos trending online.

He also issued a stern warning to Ghanaians who were circulating Yaytseslav’s controversial videos on social media.

Russian man's alleged victim breaks silence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged victim of Yaytseslav's video scandal had publicly spoken amid backlash over their recorded escapade.

In a video, the young Ghanaian lady detailed her interactions and first encounter with the Russian content creator, triggering reactions on social media.

