A heavily pregnant Efya Nokturnal has married Tomi Thomas in a private ceremony on Valentine's Day

Music colleagues like R2Bees and King Promise performed at the lively wedding celebration

Exciting social media reactions have greeted the unexpected wedding and the upcoming baby

Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal, known privately as Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, has reportedly married.

Songstress Efya Nokturnal marries Tomi Thomas in a private wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day. Photo source: @gossips24tv

Efya got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 14, 2026, which also happened to be Valentine's Day.

Reports indicated that the singer's wedding was a strictly private event. Vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah, who shared the news online, disclosed that Efya married Tomi Thomas, a singer from Nigeria.

R2Bees, King Promise at Efya's wedding

The wedding was attended by some colleagues in the music industry, including Hajia4Reall, R2Bs, and King Promise, who took turns to perform on the night.

Videos from the ceremony show that the singer is heavily pregnant and may be delivering a baby soon. Despite her heavy baby bump, Efya was not slowed down as she enjoyed herself on her special day.

In one of the clips, Efya, who wore a white dress made in the form of a maternity gown, was spotted jumping about with her husband as some people popped champagne for them.

Moments after the popping of champagne, the new couple shared a kiss and danced as R2Bees and Bebe Sumtin's Omoge blasted through the speakers.

In another video, Hajia4Reall and others joined Efya and her husband on the dancefloor to jam as R2Bees' Mugeez and King Promise performed CCTV.

What Ghanaians said about Efya's secret wedding

The news of Efya's wedding has excited Ghanaian on social media, even though it was unexpected. Many took to the comment section to congratulate her. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

FeMor Vanillar said:

"She found for herself a person who's unconventional like her. I like that for her."

Tommy Scratch said:

"Another Ghana × Naija Collabo, congratulations to Efya."

Nyameba Opoku Asamoah said:

"Congratulations to her. No wonder she put on fine weight of late. Proper care she dey get."

Gideon Asare Boafo said:

"Congratulations to her. I'm very happy for her."

Gertrude Adzo Borklo said:·

"The NDA for this event was crazy, allegedly. How come you people have the gist? Preggers dey inside."

Natalie Davies said:

"And I saw her in December, and she’s expecting a baby. Double blessings."

Clemencia Tina said:

"When I saw her pictures at Kiddie's show last year, she looked pregnant. Congratulations to her. Wishing her all the best."

Ghanaian singer Efya Nokturnal is now married. Photo source: @efya_nokturnal

