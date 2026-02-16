Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Yaytseslav: Lady Blames Government Over Russian Man’s Actions in Ghana; Video Sparks Reactions
People

Yaytseslav: Lady Blames Government Over Russian Man’s Actions in Ghana; Video Sparks Reactions

by  Philip Boateng Kessie reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • A young lady has set social media ablaze over her commentary about the Russian man's encounter with Ghanaian women
  • She blamed the government, claiming that the system has failed Ghanaian women, forcing people to do anything for money
  • Ghanaians on social media who saw her post have shared opinions on the woman's arguments and point of view

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

A young Ghanaian lady based in the UK has stirred controversy amid the firestorm caused by Russian tourist Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav's, decision to make public his private encounters with some Ghanaian ladies.

Known on TikTok as @babygirlforlife88, the lady claimed that independent analysis of the situation will lead to the conclusion that the feeling of having inadequate resources and a desire to advance in life were major reasons why many of the ladies in the videos chose to follow the man.

Vyacheslav Trahov, Yatseslav, Viral Russian man, Yatseslav videos, Russian man records Ghanaian women, Vyacheslav Trahov TikTok, Vyacheslav Trahov Telegram channel, Yaytseslav and Ghanaian women, Sheila Penelope Bartels-Sam, NDC government.
A young lady based in the UK blames the government for the ease with which Vyacheslav Trahov was able to prey on Ghanaian women. Photo credit:@babygirlforlife88/TikTok
Source: UGC

She explained that the root cause of this is that the systems in Ghana do not work, which the government should be held accountable for.

Read also

"Ghanaian girls in Yaytseslav's videos are cheap": Prophet Kumchacha reacts to the Russian guy's videos

"The reason why the Ghanaian ladies followed the Russian was because of hunger. The sister, we will blame it on the government. Can the Russian come to the UK and ask women here to come with him? This happened because of hunger, so let’s blame the system. The system has failed women in Ghana. If you are hungry, that is when you follow anyone. If he comes to the UK, no one will follow him because the system is working; everyone here works. The system has failed us."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

NPP bigwig labels Yaytseslav saga 'a distraction'

The lady's argument comes after Sheila Penelope Bartels-Sam, a former MP for Ablekuma North, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of allowing Yaytseslav into Ghana.

She claimed that the Russian man's videos were released intentionally to divert attention from the ongoing cocoa issues that the government is facing.

Vyacheslav Trahov, Yatseslav, Viral Russian man, Yatseslav videos, Russian man records Ghanaian women, Vyacheslav Trahov TikTok, Vyacheslav Trahov Telegram channel, Yaytseslav and Ghanaian women
Viral Russian man Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, deletes videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok amid backlash. Photo source: Clement Nana Asamoah, @kwamejot_/X
Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady blaming gov't over Yaytseslav

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the remarks made by the young lady.

Peacemakers8b indicated:

"First he used JUJU, now let’s blame the GOVERNMENT…Women and ACCOUNTABILITY"

de3guruofangels opined:

"How much did he give them? Did you hear the lady fighting with the guy for money?"

Core Magma added:

"Are you doing government work yourself? We can continue to blame today, tomorrow, and maybe forever. The fact is, most of us are lazy and do not think."

Read also

Prophet Kofi Oduro reacts angrily to Russian man Yaytseslav's videos with Ghanaian women

user738560489108 said:

"Madam, these same ladies always go to church and pay much money to their pastor to buy a car, while they can save it to buy what they need."

SHIFT added:

"Madam, he didn’t meet any of them at their house…he met most of them at the mall, and they all came to buy something. If you don’t have money, will you go shopping?"

Lucky suwerahlucky added:

"This one is not about hunger oo, can't they do something for themselves? Government has nothing to do with this."

Yaytseslav reacts to backlash over videos

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav had reacted to the backlash over the videos of his interactions with Ghanaian women.

He has now deleted the videos of all the Ghanaian women he came into contact with from his social media pages

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Bumpy johnson Noelle watters Kevin okyere Melissa oneil Kimathi rawlings