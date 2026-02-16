A young lady has set social media ablaze over her commentary about the Russian man's encounter with Ghanaian women

She blamed the government, claiming that the system has failed Ghanaian women, forcing people to do anything for money

Ghanaians on social media who saw her post have shared opinions on the woman's arguments and point of view

A young Ghanaian lady based in the UK has stirred controversy amid the firestorm caused by Russian tourist Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav's, decision to make public his private encounters with some Ghanaian ladies.

Known on TikTok as @babygirlforlife88, the lady claimed that independent analysis of the situation will lead to the conclusion that the feeling of having inadequate resources and a desire to advance in life were major reasons why many of the ladies in the videos chose to follow the man.

A young lady based in the UK blames the government for the ease with which Vyacheslav Trahov was able to prey on Ghanaian women. Photo credit:@babygirlforlife88/TikTok

Source: UGC

She explained that the root cause of this is that the systems in Ghana do not work, which the government should be held accountable for.

"The reason why the Ghanaian ladies followed the Russian was because of hunger. The sister, we will blame it on the government. Can the Russian come to the UK and ask women here to come with him? This happened because of hunger, so let’s blame the system. The system has failed women in Ghana. If you are hungry, that is when you follow anyone. If he comes to the UK, no one will follow him because the system is working; everyone here works. The system has failed us."

NPP bigwig labels Yaytseslav saga 'a distraction'

The lady's argument comes after Sheila Penelope Bartels-Sam, a former MP for Ablekuma North, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of allowing Yaytseslav into Ghana.

She claimed that the Russian man's videos were released intentionally to divert attention from the ongoing cocoa issues that the government is facing.

Viral Russian man Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, deletes videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok amid backlash. Photo source: Clement Nana Asamoah, @kwamejot_/X

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady blaming gov't over Yaytseslav

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the remarks made by the young lady.

Peacemakers8b indicated:

"First he used JUJU, now let’s blame the GOVERNMENT…Women and ACCOUNTABILITY"

de3guruofangels opined:

"How much did he give them? Did you hear the lady fighting with the guy for money?"

Core Magma added:

"Are you doing government work yourself? We can continue to blame today, tomorrow, and maybe forever. The fact is, most of us are lazy and do not think."

user738560489108 said:

"Madam, these same ladies always go to church and pay much money to their pastor to buy a car, while they can save it to buy what they need."

SHIFT added:

"Madam, he didn’t meet any of them at their house…he met most of them at the mall, and they all came to buy something. If you don’t have money, will you go shopping?"

Lucky suwerahlucky added:

"This one is not about hunger oo, can't they do something for themselves? Government has nothing to do with this."

Yaytseslav reacts to backlash over videos

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav had reacted to the backlash over the videos of his interactions with Ghanaian women.

He has now deleted the videos of all the Ghanaian women he came into contact with from his social media pages

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh