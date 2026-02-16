Lamine Yamal endured a frustrating night as FC Barcelona slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Girona FC

The teenager missed a key penalty and squandered other big chances as Barcelona failed to make their dominance count

Girona staged a late comeback to hand Hansi Flick's side a costly defeat in the La Liga title race

Barcelona moved to the top of an unwanted La Liga statistic after Lamine Yamal missed a penalty in Monday night’s clash with Girona FC.

The Catalan giants fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Girona, missing the chance to climb back to the summit of the table.

Barcelona Top Unwanted La Liga Penalty Chart After Lamine Yamal Miss

The visitors made a bright start, with Yamal firing narrowly wide inside the opening six minutes.

The young Spaniard then wasted a golden opportunity in the 18th minute, failing to convert in a one-on-one situation.

Girona responded before the half-hour mark, forcing goalkeeper Joan Garcia into a strong save to deny Vladyslav Vanat’s side-footed effort.

Barcelona came close again late in the first half when Raphinha struck the crossbar. Moments later, they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Dani Olmo, and Yamal stepped up to take it.

However, his effort struck the base of the post and stayed out.

According to Opta Sports, the miss means Barcelona have now failed to convert three penalties in La Liga this season, the joint-highest tally in the division, handing them a share of an unwanted record.

Barcelona finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when Pau Cubarsí rose highest to power a header beyond Paulo Gazzaniga, connecting perfectly with a pinpoint cross from Jules Koundé.

Girona FC responded swiftly, as the ball fell kindly to Vladyslav Vanat, who drilled a low delivery across goal for Thomas Lemar to tap home into an empty net.

With just three minutes remaining, Fran Beltrán completed the comeback for Girona, firing a precise strike into the bottom corner and leaving Joan García with no chance.

Robert Lewandowski believed he had rescued a point for Barcelona late on, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Soon after, Girona’s Joel Roca was shown a red card, bringing an end to a pulsating contest.

The loss sees Barcelona slip to second place in La Liga, while Real Madrid CF moved to the top of the table following a 4-1 victory over Valencia CF on Saturday.

