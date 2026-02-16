Lionel Messi was caught on camera reacting as his son Mateo Messi scored for Inter Miami CF’s youth team

Messi enjoyed a historic 2025 season, winning the MLS Cup, Golden Boot and back-to-back MVP honours with Inter Miami

The Argentine star has committed to the club through 2028 and is expected to feature in Argentina’s World Cup title defence

Lionel Messi is a master of goal celebrations, but even he struggled to contain his emotions after seeing his son, Mateo Messi, score for Inter Miami’s youth team.

The young striker is aiming to follow in his famous father’s footsteps and become a professional footballer, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner on hand to offer guidance and advice.

Lionel Messi’s Priceless Reaction to Son Mateo’s Goal for Inter Miami Spotted

Source: Getty Images

Messi is happy to let Mateo carve his own path for now, alongside his brothers Thiago Messi and Ciro Messi. All three are involved in Inter Miami’s academy setup, while their legendary dad continues to shine for the first team in South Florida.

The 38-year-old had a magical 2025 season with the Herons, helping the team secure a historic MLS Cup triumph and further cementing his status as one of the most decorated footballers of all time.

He also earned Golden Boot and MVP honours, becoming the first player in North America to win the MVP award in consecutive seasons.

While Messi will be proud of his son, he’s careful not to become a distraction when watching Mateo play.

Inter Miami are set to begin their 2026 campaign against Heung-min Son and Los Angeles FC on February 21, with their first five matches all on the road while construction continues on their new Freedom Park stadium.

Messi will have plenty of opportunities to grace the new venue as he chases further silverware, having committed to a contract with the club through 2028.

He is also expected to play a key role in Argentina national football team’s defence of their World Cup title this summer.

Source: YEN.com.gh