Outrage deepened after a viral video showed the controversial Russian content creator Yaytseslav interacting with a woman who identified herself as a hotel manager

In the footage, he was seen striking up conversations with the staff member in his hotel room after she brought him bed sheets, and later complained about a faulty microwave to get her back to his room

The video later showed the pair in a more relaxed exchange, fuelling fresh debate online as netizens reacted strongly to the unfolding saga surrounding his activities in Accra

A video of the controversial Russian content creator Yaytseslav, featuring a woman claiming to be the manager of the hotel where he was staying, has stirred reactions online.

Russian content creator Yaysteslav interacts with a Ghanaian hotel manager in Accra as he secretly films the encounter. Image credit: @benopaonyx1, @gossips24tv/Instagram

Controversy erupted on Ghanaian social media platforms on Thursday, February 12, 2026, when videos of Yaytseslav with multiple women emerged.

The content creator was seen in the videos moving around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

He often found a pretext to invite them over to his apartment and appeared to have been recording the encounter with his Meta glasses.

Yaytseslav reportedly shared the videos on social media, where he had popular accounts on TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

According to reports, he charged $5 a month for his private Telegram channel, where he presumably posted more risque videos than the ones publicly shared.

Yaytseslav’s encounter with hotel manager goes viral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page Beno Sarkcess, the content creator was seen engaging in conversation with a woman in his hotel room.

The video began with her bringing him some sheets for his bed, indicating she worked at the hotel.

He struck up a conversation with her during which she identified herself as a manager at the hotel. She eventually returns to her post.

Yaytseslav later engages her again with a flimsy excuse about having a problem with his microwave, which forces her back to his hotel room.

They converse more this time, and he eventually manages to get her number.

The video later showed them in a more casual mode as she had appeared to have given in to his attempts to woo her.

Yaystseslav's videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians, triggering conversations around the law and consent when filming others.

Reactions to Yaysteslav's hotel manager video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Yaytseslav interacting with a hotel manager.

President 🇬🇭 said:

"Hmmm, my friend's serious girlfriend was part oo."

cfc_changess👾🪼 wrote:

"32-year-old lady acting like an 11-year-old!"

Daniel commented:

"Bro, he needs to be arrested. This guy sells the video. He made the whole video in secret, and he has a Telegram channel where he sells them all. What is going on?😳"

Russian content creator Yaytseslav reportedly deletes all videos of Ghanaian women from his TikTok account. Image credit: @yaytseslav2

Yaysteslav deletes all videos from TikTok

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav reportedly deleted all the videos of Ghanaian women after facing significant backlash.

Checks on his official TikTok page showed that the videos, many of which had amassed millions of views, were no longer appearing.

