Actor Mr Beautiful has outlined his ambition to become Ghana's next president in a candid interview

The comic actor expressed support for government funding to boost Ghana's creative arts sector

In a recent interview, he also emphasised the importance of grassroots support for his political aspirations

Ghanaian comedian and actor Clement Bonney, widely known as Mr Beautiful, has announced his intention to one day occupy the highest office in Ghana.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Mr Beautiful was unambiguous about his presidential ambition.

Appearing on Daybreak Hitz with host Kwame Dadzie, the entertainer-turned-public-servant left no room for doubt about the scale of his political aspirations.

"I want to become the next President. Who wouldn't want to be the child of a rich parent? Becoming means it's a process. I will go through the process to become," he said.

He added that a parliamentary seat would not be beneath him either, provided the financial resources and constituency support were in place.

The comedian, who has held a card-bearing membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 2010, currently sits on the Government Board of the Creative Arts Agency following his appointment last year.

He said the board has been active since its inauguration and expressed optimism about the direction of the creative sector under its watch.

Mr Beautiful: 'I want to serve Mahama'

Before his appointment, Mr Beautiful, in an interview with Blakk Rasta, spoke about the possibilities of him joining John Dramani's second administration as an appointee.

Mr Beautiful said he wanted no part in Mahama's government if the role would keep him away from taking care of veterans in the movie industry.

He established that the President, through him, has delivered help to several veterans and their families, and his only goal, should he be appointed to office, was to continue showing them care.

Mr Beautiful on the campaign trail with John Dramani Mahama during the build-up to the 2024 elections. Photo source: Mr BeautifulGhana

His comments followed a significant government commitment to the industry. Authorities have announced an allocation of GH₵20 million to the Creative Arts Agency as seed funding, with an additional GH₵20 million ring-fenced specifically for the development of Ghana's film sector, a move Mr Beautiful indicated he welcomes as a board member with a direct stake in its implementation.

Mr Beautiful hails John Dramani Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Beautiful praised John Mahama and his family for their continuous support towards him through his career and personal life.

The actor has been a vocal supporter of the National Democratic Congress, with his support for the ruling party incurring the wrath of Kumawood movie patrons.

With most of his fans in the Twi-speaking areas, predominantly NPP backed, Mr Beautiful's movies were dropped by producers, seeing him leave social media.

