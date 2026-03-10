Counsellor Lutterodt has returned home to his family after being released on bail from the Nima Police Station

The controversial figure was arrested on Monday, March 9, 2026, for allegedly inciting violence and offensive conduct

Counsellor Lutterodt's arrest and detention pertained to his recent comments about the Daddy Lumba burial saga

Controversial Ghanaian relationship expert and media personality Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, has been released from police custody after his arrest over the Daddy Lumba burial saga.

Counsellor Lutterodt gets released from custody on bail after his arrest over the Daddy Lumba burial saga. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA, Counselor Lutterodt

Source: Instagram

On Monday, March 9, 2026, reports indicated that Counsellor Lutterodt was arrested over some recent remarks he made during a discussion about Daddy Lumba's family saga on Power FM last weekend.

Why was Counsellor Lutterodt arrested?

According to Kessben FM, Counsellor Lutterrodt was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He is alleged to have called for the youth of Ga to invade Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

"If it is true that Lumba has been buried in his East Legon house; I want to ask the Ga boys that we shouldn't wait for the police, let move to the resident of Daddy Lumba and am calling action now. Walk to the house with pickaxe, and let's find where the body has been buried. "

Watch the YouTube video of Counsellor Lutterodt below:

Photo of Counsellor Lutterodt in handcuffs emerges

While the police failed to release a public statement to officially confirm Lutterodt's arrest, a photo purportedly showing him in handcuffs emerged on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Counsellor Lutterodt, a staunch critic of Odo Broni, stood in an office, wearing a flowery shirt with a hat. He had his fingers locked together.

See the Facebook photo below:

Counsellor Lutterodt gets bail, released from custody

Hours after his arrest, Counsellor Lutterodt was reportedly granted bail at the Nima Police Station and was released from custody.

According to renowned Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay, the counsellor did not sleep in the police cells during the night after he was detained following the police invitation to him for questioning.

Counsellor Lutterodt blasts Angel Asiamah after Nana Agradaa's release, claiming he doesn't deserve any applause. Image credit: Counsellor Lutterodt, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

He added that Lutterodt had returned him from the police station at around 10pm on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Other reports also indicated that the controversial media personality will appear before the Adenta Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to face charges related to the alleged incitement.

The Instagram post detailing Counsellor Lutterodt's release from police custody after his bail is below:

Counsellor Lutterodt's release from custody stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Iamsitsofe_ commented:

"That's what loose talk can do."

Nana K Asuman said:

"That is good."

Isabella_sarfo wrote:

"Glory be to God 👏."

Police detain Odo Broni supporter in Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the police detained an Odo Broni supporter who attempted to disrupt a Team Legal Wives protest in Germany.

Footage showed the supporter being escorted away from the scene in Hamburg while Akosua Serwaa's fans jubilated on the streets.

The Odo Broni supporter's detention by the police triggered mixed reactions from netizens on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh