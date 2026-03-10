A resurfaced video showed Counsellor Lutterodt urging Ga youth to go to Daddy Lumba’s residence with pickaxes

In the clip, he asked them not to wait for the police but to search the house for the alleged burial site

The remarks sparked backlash online and reportedly led to his arrest by the Ghana Police Service

A video of controversial Ghanaian relationship counsellor Counsellor Lutterodt has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention after his remarks in the clip reportedly led to his arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

The video, which has been circulating widely on social media, captures Lutterodt speaking about the burial of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

In the footage, the outspoken counsellor suggested that the late musician may have been buried privately at his residence rather than at the location many people believed.

While speaking in the interview captured in the clip, Lutterodt insisted that the matter should not be ignored.

Lutterodt urged GA youth to Lumba's house

According to him, if the claims about the burial were true, young men from the Ga community should take it upon themselves to verify the situation.

“This is just the beginning. More things are going to come,” he said in the video, setting the tone for the comments that followed.

He then turned his attention to the Ga youth in Accra, urging them not to wait for the police before taking action.

“If it is true that Daddy Lumba has been buried in the house, I want to ask the Ga boys in Accra that we should not wait for the police,” he said.

Lutterodt went on to suggest that they should move to the musician’s residence and search the compound themselves.

Lutterodt urged Ga boys to dig Lumba’s grave

According to him, they should carry pickaxes and check whether the body had been buried there.

“Walk to the house with a pickaxe, not fighting any human being. Enter the residence of Lumba and let us find where the body has been buried,” he added.

The remarks quickly sparked debate online after the clip began trending.

Many social media users criticised the comments, describing them as reckless and capable of causing unnecessary tension.

Others also questioned why such a call was being made publicly, considering the respect and sensitivity surrounding the burial of a national music icon.

Shortly after the video gained traction online, reports emerged that the Ghana Police Service had moved to pick up Lutterodt for questioning.

Authorities reportedly considered the statements as incitement and conduct likely to disturb public peace.

The development has since generated mixed reactions on social media, with some people supporting the police action while others continue to discuss the controversial remarks made in the video.

As the clip continues to circulate online, the incident has once again placed Counsellor Lutterodt at the centre of public discussion, a position he has found himself in several times over the years due to his outspoken views on social issues.

