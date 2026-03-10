Nigerian football - and African football as a whole - has been thrown into mourning following the passing of legendary coach Festus Onigbinde

The iconic tactician, who led the Nigeria national football team at the 1984 AFCON and the 2002 World Cup, reportedly died after a brief illness

Tributes from fans and sympathisers have since flooded social media as the football community grapples with the sad news

Veteran Nigerian coach Festus Onigbinde has died at the age of 88, bringing an end to a remarkable life devoted to football.

The respected tactician passed away on Monday, March 9, after a brief illness at his residence in Modakeke in Osun State, according to reports from Nigeria.

Festus Onigbinde dies at 88, fans mourn

His death has been described as a major loss to the sport both within the country and across the continent.

Family members confirmed the sad news through a statement, reflecting on what they called a life of service, leadership, and dedication.

“With great gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the first indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde,” the family said, as quoted by The Punch.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life and your contributions to the Nigerian nation and the world as an unequalled football coach.

“We pray that your soul will rest perfectly in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. Good night till we meet to part no more.

“Final funeral arrangements will be communicated later.”

Shortly after the announcement, supporters and admirers flooded social media with heartfelt messages to honour the late football figure.

@HNIC8 wrote:

"RIP. The one and only Chief Festus Onigbinde!"

@Ayokay97 added:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@OctopusBrain4 also shared:

"May his soul rest in peace. A true warrior."

@HeartWithThanks concluded:

"May God grant Coach Onigbinde eternal rest."

Onigbinde's death comes five months after Ghana's football community was thrown into similar grief after the death of Annor Walker.

Celebrating Festus Onigbinde's legacy in Nigerian football

Onigbinde occupies a unique place in the history of the Nigerian national football team, widely known as the Super Eagles.

According to Business Day, he became the first indigenous coach to guide the national side at a major international tournament, a breakthrough moment for homegrown managers in the country.

His first spell in charge came between 1983 and 1984, when the team was still known as the Green Eagles.

During that period, he led Nigeria to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations, eventually finishing runners-up after a 3-1 defeat against Cameroon.

Watch the 1984 AFCON final:

Nearly two decades later, Onigbinde returned to the dugout to lead Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

The team faced a difficult challenge in Group F alongside Argentina, England and Sweden, a pool many described as the competition’s group of death.

Nigeria exited during the opening phase, yet the coach’s leadership during a turbulent time for the national side remained widely acknowledged.

Beyond the national team, Onigbinde also enjoyed success in club football. He guided Shooting Stars Sports Club to the final of the Africa Club Champions Cup, where the Nigerian side narrowly missed out on the title against Zamalek.

