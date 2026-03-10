Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been thrown into uncertainty despite already qualifying for the tournament

FIFA regulations state that teams withdrawing from the World Cup could face heavy fines and possible sanctions

The Iraq national football team could be among the teams considered as a replacement if a qualified nation is unable to compete

Iran could face a ban from future FIFA competitions if they decide to withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iran were among the first of the 48 teams to secure qualification for the tournament and have been placed in Group G alongside Belgium national football team, Egypt national football team, and New Zealand national football team.

World Cup Nation Could Be Banned From Tournament as FIFA Rules Come Into Focus

However, their participation has been thrown into uncertainty following a major escalation in tensions after the United States and Israel launched what was described as a “major combat operation” against Iran on February 28.

Iran later responded with aerial and missile strikes targeting US and Israeli military bases across the western region of the Middle East.

The United States is one of the hosts of the 2026 tournament, alongside Canada and Mexico. When asked about Iran’s possible involvement in the competition, US President Donald Trump told Politico that he “really didn’t care” whether the Middle Eastern nation took part in the tournament.

FIFA rules on World Cup withdrawal

According to Article 6 of FIFA’s World Cup Regulations, any team that withdraws from the tournament more than 30 days before the competition begins could be fined at least 250,000 Swiss francs (approximately £240,000) by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

If a nation withdraws fewer than 30 days before the tournament starts, the fine increases to 500,000 Swiss francs (around £480,000).

Regardless of the timing of their withdrawal, the team would also be required to reimburse preparation funding as well as any other financial contributions linked to the tournament.

Further sanctions could also be imposed. These may include the expulsion of the participating national association from future FIFA competitions, as outlined in Article 6 of the regulations.

However, FIFA could apply a “force majeure” clause if extraordinary circumstances are involved. This clause would allow the governing body to excuse a team from penalties in cases involving war, natural disasters, or other uncontrollable events.

In such situations, the authorised FIFA organising body would decide the outcome at its sole discretion and take any action it considers necessary.

Possible replacement scenario

If a team withdraws with enough time remaining before the tournament begins, FIFA regulations allow the vacant spot to be filled by another nation.

Under those rules, the replacement would usually be a nominated alternate team, often the runner-up from the relevant qualifying play-off or the highest-ranked team from that confederation that did not qualify.

In this scenario, the Iraq national football team could be first in line to replace Iran, as they reached the inter-confederation play-offs.

However, Iraq themselves are currently facing logistical concerns, with uncertainty over whether all of their players will be able to travel to Mexico for their scheduled match on March 31 due to widespread airspace closures across parts of the Middle East.

Source: YEN.com.gh