The Abusuapanin of late Ghanaian music icon Daddy Lumba paid a rare visit to Ghana’s Parliament, with a trending video capturing him quietly observing lawmakers during live proceedings

Dressed in a striking white Fugu, Abusuapanin Tupac turned heads while holding a premium smartphone, sparking online reactions over his blend of Ghanaian tradition and modern luxury

The Accra High Court adjourned Abusuapanin’s injunction case against Daddy Lumba’s planned second funeral, drawing nationwide attention amid ongoing family disagreements

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family head of the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, was spotted inside Parliament, drawing widespread attention online.

Abusuapanin Tupac’s rare visit to Ghana’s Parliament sparks online discussions. Image credit: 1957News/X, The Africa Report

Source: UGC

A trending X video captured Abusuapanin Tupac seated in the parliamentary chamber as lawmakers conducted live discussions on state matters. The footage shows him observing the proceedings silently, his expressions reflecting focus and composure.

The video has sparked conversations across multiple platforms, with users analysing both his demeanour and the symbolic significance of a family head of a celebrated musician appearing in Parliament.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, known privately as Kofi Owusu, is widely recognised for his role in preserving the legacy of the late highlife superstar and managing family affairs.

His appearance in such a public and formal setting stresses the intersection of cultural influence and civic engagement in Ghana.

As the footage continues to trend, discussions are emerging about the broader role of traditional and family leaders in national discourse, highlighting how figures outside politics can still capture the public’s attention in matters of state.

Watch the X video below.

Court adjourns Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin injunction

In another development, the Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving Abusuapanin Tupac and his injunction against the celebration of life event planned for the late Daddy Lumba.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac's legal representatives, Daddy Lumba's immediate family members, and evangelist Papa Shee and their lawyers appeared at the Accra High Court for a hearing.

Daddy Lumba’s second funeral announcement, Abusuapanin's injunction

On Monday, February 2, 2026, veteran hiplife superstar-turned-evangelist Papa Shee announced that a second funeral was being organised for the late highlife legend.

He said the event, dubbed 'The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba,' would be scheduled for March 28 and March 29, 2026, in Accra.

It is expected to be attended by members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family who were dissatisfied with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s funeral, including his sister Ernestina Fosuh, his first wife Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Wofa Yaw Opoku, and other members of the Team Legal Wives faction.

After his announcement, reports emerged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had been granted permission by the Accra High Court to seek an injunction against the event, but Ernestina Fosuh denied that in a statement released on February 16, 2026.

In subsequent interviews, Daddy Lumba's family head reiterated his plan to stop the second funeral from happening several weeks after the first one was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2026.

He slammed Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh for refusing to attend the late musician’s funeral, blaming them for how things turned out.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu also lamented that Daddy Lumba’s image continued to be tarnished through the never-ending social media battles between factions.

The TikTok video of Papa Shee announcing Daddy Lumba's second funeral is below:

Court adjourns Abusuapanin's injunction case

Following a short hearing at the Accra High Court on Thursday, March 5, 2026, a judge adjourned the case to Monday, March 23, 2026.

Speaking after the court appearance, the lawyer for the late Daddy Lumba's immediate family shared more details about Abusuapanin Tupac's injunction on the second funeral.

The lawyer also stated that the planned Celebration of Life event by the maternal family was not a new matter for Abusuapanyin Tupac to seek an injunction against.

The Instagram video of Daddy Lumba's immediate family's lawyer speaking after the court hearing has courted onlin attention.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu slams Ernestina Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa's plans to organise a second funeral for Daddy Lumba. Image credit: @utvghana, @framesbyabrefa

Source: Facebook

Abusuapanin shares Daddy Lumba's burial site location

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Tupac shared the location of Daddy Lumba's burial site weeks after his funeral in Kumasi.

In an interview, the family head corroborated Afia Schwarzenegger's past claims about the whereabouts of the late singer's final resting place.

Abusupanin Tupac also responded to his family members' attempt to remove him from his position, with Ghanaians reacting to his comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh