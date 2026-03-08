A group of people went to have fun at the Bunso Eco Park in the Eastern Region, but one of them faced a challenge

In a video on X, a plus-size lady who was fitted with the safety gear before going on the zip line, but she got stuck midway on

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the video

A group of people visited the Bunso Eco Park in the Eastern Region, but a plus-sized lady faced a challenge while enjoying herself on the zip line.

The plus-sized lady went on the zip line and got stuck midway, possibly because of her weight.

An attendant at Bunso Eco Park rescues a plus-size Ghanaian lady who got stuck on the zip line. Photo credit: View Ghana/Facebook & @askghmedia/X

In a video on X, the lady was fitted with the needed safety gear before going on the zipline. Usually, the rider is pushed by the officials so he or she can go.

The zipline uses gravity to pull a rider along a cable stretched between a high point and a lower point.

The Bunso Eco Park pushed the lady from the high point, but she got stuck. When the park officials realised she could not continue, they rescued her.

A park attendant threw up a thick rope and gave her instructions to attach it to her safety gear. After she attached it, they helped her to come down.

While all this was happening, other people at the park watched. Some pulled out their phones to capture the moment. Others also shouted and called for help for the stranded lady.

Reactions to plus-size lady stuck on zipline

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"People laughing but getting stuck mid-air on a zip line is actually scary. Safety protocols should always come first. This is why most zip lines have weight restrictions. Physics doesn’t negotiate with confidence."

@UmuofiaPresiden wrote:

"Obolo diɛɛ anka zip line fa woho bɛn?😂."

@HesTooGucci said:

"But sometimes Ghanaians are very wicked and harsh instead of looking for a vital way to help her, y'all just picked up your phones and started to record? She might even die from such exhaustion."

@MichealNiiboi wrote:

"All jokes until she drops 🤦‍♂️ Ghanaians, let’s be serious, things like this shouldn’t happen."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Embarrassing moment aside, the real question is whether the park enforced the safety guidelines properly. Everyone wants adventure until gravity reminds you it’s in charge. Instead of mocking her, the focus should be on whether the staff assessed safety before letting her try it."

@Mr_webguy wrote:

"Na Obolo de3 3nka wode zipline 3y3 de3n."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Zip line no dey check body size before it embarrass you publicly. Nature just humbled somebody today. Adventure parks need strict weight limits. This one could have ended badly if the line or harness failed."

