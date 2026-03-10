Senegalese football has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of former player Lamine Mboup

Mboup spent the bulk of his career with ASC Jeanne d'Arc before transitioning into coaching after hanging up his boots

Tributes have since flooded social media, with fans paying heartfelt respects after news of his death was confirmed

Senegalese football is mourning the death of former international Lamine Mboup, two months after the country celebrated AFCON success.

Mboup died in Dakar on March 10, 2026, at the age of 70. His passing has left a deep sense of loss across the football community in Senegal.

Senegal mourn death of Lamine Mboup

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed the sad development in a statement posted on X.

"The Senegalese Football Federation is pained to announce the passing of Lamine Mboup, former international and ex-player of Jeanne d'Arc, which occurred on this March 10, 2026, in Dakar. Sincere condolences to his family and to the entire Senegalese football family. Peace to his soul."

Shortly after the announcement, fans and members of the football fraternity flooded social media with heartfelt tributes. YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from X:

"May Allah have mercy on him."

"May Allah have mercy on him."

@Assane001A added:

"May Allah have mercy on him and grant him Paradise."

@Ado2698Kane prayed:

"Peace to his soul. May Allah grant him paradise."

@pakitojaz also shared a message of prayer:

"Peace to his soul, may Firdawsi be his final resting place, amen."

Lamine Mboup’s legacy in Senegal

Mboup spent most of his playing days with ASC Jeanne d'Arc, one of the most historic clubs in Senegalese football.

His commitment and leadership on the field earned him admiration from teammates and supporters alike.

After retirement, he remained deeply involved in the sport. He moved into coaching and later took on roles within the federation, contributing to the development of the game at different levels.

According to reports from 13 Football, he most recently worked within the federation while also serving as coach for Senegal’s women’s national futsal side.

Under his guidance, the team participated in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Futsal Africa Cup of Nations last year.

Watch Senegal's game vs Tanzania at Futsal WAFCON:

Senegal finished seventh in the nine-team competition, yet Mboup continued to champion the growth of the indoor version of the sport across the continent.

"We want to see futsal become structured and developed in every African country. This sport has existed on the continent for a long time, but it’s never been properly organised.

"Yet, as children, many young Africans already played a form of futsal in the streets, on small fields with makeshift goals," he told CAF Online in an interview.

Beyond coaching, Mboup also built a reputation as a respected television consultant, sharing insight and analysis that enriched football discussions in Senegal.

His death comes only weeks after the passing of another football figure, El Hadji Youssou Diouf.

The promising forward died on February 22 in Thiès after featuring in a league match between Saloum and Amitié FC.

Senegal fan dies at AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegal’s 2025 AFCON journey was marred by tragedy after a devoted supporter, Aida Faye Samb, died in a road accident while travelling to support the team.

She was on her way to Tangier for Senegal’s Round of 16 clash against Sudan when the incident occurred.

