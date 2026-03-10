Liverpool are preparing to hold talks with Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, who has been identified as a perfect fit for the club

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at FC Nordsjaelland, featuring in 25 matches across all competitions

Yirenkyi’s playing style has drawn comparisons to former Ghana international Michael Essien

Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly preparing to hold talks with Caleb Yirenkyi’s representatives this month as they explore potential transfer options.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian international has drawn admiration from the Anfield outfit for his versatility, technical ability, and tactical intelligence.

Liverpool to hold talks with Yirenkyi

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool has arranged meetings with Yirenkyi’s agents and family members during the March international break.

These discussions will allow the club to present their vision for his development and convince the player that Anfield offers the best path to regular first-team football.

The youngster’s representatives are also expected to engage with other interested clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Yirenkyi is advised by former Michael Essien, and his priority remains securing consistent playing time in an environment that will foster his growth.

Analysing Yirenkyi's playing style

Liverpool’s technical team, led by Arne Slot, reportedly sees Yirenkyi as an ideal fit who could initially serve as a squad player while gradually establishing himself as a starter.

The Reds’ interest is not new; an approach in January was reportedly turned down by FC Nordsjaelland, but scouts have continued to track his progress closely, impressed by his performances in multiple midfield roles.

Yirenkyi’s skill set allows him to operate as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box number eight, or even as a full-back, earning him the nickname “next Essien.”

His adaptability and football intelligence make him a highly sought-after talent, capable of contributing immediately while offering long-term potential for growth.

The native of Bechem previously credited Essien’s guidance for much of his growth, saying via Sun Sports:

“Michael Essien impacts every player. He helps everyone at Nordsjaelland; we learn a lot from him.”

This season, Yirenkyi has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Nordsjaelland, featuring in 25 matches across all competitions and contributing two goals and five assists, according to Transfermarkt.

His performances continue to attract attention from Europe’s top clubs, with Liverpool now positioning themselves to make a decisive move.

Yirenkyi embarrasses Korean star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi impressed many with his performance, even as Ghana fell 1-0 to South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The 20-year-old finally got to play in his natural midfield role after previously being deployed as an improvised right-back.

