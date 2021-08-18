I suffered hair loss after contracting COVID-19 - Drake says

US-based Canadian rapper Drake is now on the list of celebrities who have contracted COVID-19

While responding to a fan who had made fun of his hairstyle, the rapper revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19

The Young Money stated that he suffered hair loss and other side effects thanks to the virus

The Hotline Bling singer Drake has joined the list of celebrities who have so far contracted COVID-19.

Young Money rapper Drake. Photo: Drake.

Source: Instagram

Drake revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus after a fan poked fun at his hairstyle.

The fan wrote:

"That heart is stressed."

The fan was referring to a small heart that the God's plan rapper has shaved into the top left corner of his head.

The 34-year-old rapper responded to the fan account that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 and is still dealing with some of the side effects.

"I had COVID-19, the virus grew weird and I had to start again. It's coming back don’t diss," the singer replied.

Hair loss

Drake revealed that he is still dealing with some side effects of COVID-19 including hair loss.

He isn't the only celebrity to suffer from hair loss after contracting COVID-19.

Actress Alyssa Milano divulged that she too suffered severe hair loss along with the brain fog many people experience after testing positive for the virus

Drake rents out entire stadium for date with Model Johanna Leia

In a separate article published on TUKO.co.ke, the US-based Canadian rapper Drake pulled out all the stops to make his date with a model unforgettable.

TMZ reported that the Hotline Bling rapper hired an entire stadium for a romantic date with Johanna Leia. Drake and Leia had the home stadium of the Los Angeles Dodgers all to themselves as they enjoyed a cosy night together.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, the date was made possible by Drake's previous donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Source: Yen