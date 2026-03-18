Elder Frank Donkor’s Emotional Video with Late Sons Resurfaces After Tema Plane Tragedy
- A resurfaced video of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor with his two sons has deepened national grief following their tragic deaths
- Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor died in a plane crash at Oninku Park in Tema on March 16, 2026
- The emotional clip, showing the pastor proudly introducing his sons at an event, has sparked widespread sorrow on social media
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A video of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor with his two sons has resurfaced and stirred sorrow after they died in a tragic accident.
Two of the Hebron Prayer Camp founder’s children, Captain Frank Paa Kwesi and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor, died in the Monday, March 16, 2026, crash.
The duo were killed when the two-seater light aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community One.
According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, was travelling from Ho to Accra and was scheduled to arrive at its destination at 3:20 p.m., but lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m.
Below is a Facebook post with details of the tragic plane crash.
Video of Elder Donkor with sons surfaces
In the aftermath of the tragedy, a video of Elder Frank Donkor with his two sons has surfaced on social media and stirred immense sorrow.
The video, shared by Talk Life TV on TikTok on March 17, showed the man of God at an event with his sons.
Elder Frank Donkor was seen standing with a microphone in his hand while his two deceased sons, Captain Frank and Elijah, were seated.
The Hebron Prayer Camp founder called on the two children to stand as he appeared ready to introduce them to a prominent person in the room.
Elder Frank Donkor introduced his eldest son, whom he described as a pilot, with the video cutting to another frame before he completed his second introduction.
The video of the Ghanaian prophet with his two deceased children, displaying his pride in them, sparked widespread grief and sorrow on social media.
Footage of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother flying an aircraft together resurfaces after Tema tragedy
Below is the TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor and his children.
Reactions to Elder Frank and sons' video
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Elder Frank Donkor with his sons before the tragic plane crash.
Genevieve Kujem said:
"Throughout yesterday, Nana! I keep on asking myself a lot of questions upon questions oo. Aww, hmmm🤔😥! I pray 🤲 God Almighty consoles Maa Sarah & Elder Donkor in Jesus name 🙏🙏😥💔😭."
Abbysam wrote:
"Aww, it's Mama Sarah that I am thinking about, o, mmmmmmm."
freshpee20 commented:
"De3 Nyame b3y3 biaa y3. I pray he doesn’t lose his faith in God 💔😞."
Florenceaddo said:
"Is it true? Jesus! Yesterday I went to Hebron o, but I didn't hear. May your soul rest in perfect peace."
Video of Captain Donkor getting married resurfaces
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that videos from Captain Frank Donkor's wedding resurfaced on social media after his tragic death in a plane crash.
In the videos, he was seen tying the knot to his sweetheart, Naomi, with his parents proudly supporting him.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh