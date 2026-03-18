A resurfaced video of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor with his two sons has deepened national grief following their tragic deaths

Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor died in a plane crash at Oninku Park in Tema on March 16, 2026

The emotional clip, showing the pastor proudly introducing his sons at an event, has sparked widespread sorrow on social media

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A video of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor with his two sons has resurfaced and stirred sorrow after they died in a tragic accident.

Footage of an emotional moment between Elder Frank Donkor and his two sons before they died in a plane crash resurfaces. Image credit: ElderFrankDonkor, @talklifetv/TikTok, @gossips24tv/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Two of the Hebron Prayer Camp founder’s children, Captain Frank Paa Kwesi and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor, died in the Monday, March 16, 2026, crash.

The duo were killed when the two-seater light aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community One.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, was travelling from Ho to Accra and was scheduled to arrive at its destination at 3:20 p.m., but lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the tragic plane crash.

Video of Elder Donkor with sons surfaces

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a video of Elder Frank Donkor with his two sons has surfaced on social media and stirred immense sorrow.

The video, shared by Talk Life TV on TikTok on March 17, showed the man of God at an event with his sons.

Elder Frank Donkor was seen standing with a microphone in his hand while his two deceased sons, Captain Frank and Elijah, were seated.

The Hebron Prayer Camp founder called on the two children to stand as he appeared ready to introduce them to a prominent person in the room.

Elder Frank Donkor introduced his eldest son, whom he described as a pilot, with the video cutting to another frame before he completed his second introduction.

The video of the Ghanaian prophet with his two deceased children, displaying his pride in them, sparked widespread grief and sorrow on social media.

Below is the TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor and his children.

Reactions to Elder Frank and sons' video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Elder Frank Donkor with his sons before the tragic plane crash.

Genevieve Kujem said:

"Throughout yesterday, Nana! I keep on asking myself a lot of questions upon questions oo. Aww, hmmm🤔😥! I pray 🤲 God Almighty consoles Maa Sarah & Elder Donkor in Jesus name 🙏🙏😥💔😭."

Abbysam wrote:

"Aww, it's Mama Sarah that I am thinking about, o, mmmmmmm."

freshpee20 commented:

"De3 Nyame b3y3 biaa y3. I pray he doesn’t lose his faith in God 💔😞."

Florenceaddo said:

"Is it true? Jesus! Yesterday I went to Hebron o, but I didn't hear. May your soul rest in perfect peace."

Elder Frank Donkor, founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Nsawam, loses two sons in a plane crash in Tema. Image credit: HebronPrayerCamp

Source: Facebook

Video of Captain Donkor getting married resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that videos from Captain Frank Donkor's wedding resurfaced on social media after his tragic death in a plane crash.

In the videos, he was seen tying the knot to his sweetheart, Naomi, with his parents proudly supporting him.

Source: YEN.com.gh