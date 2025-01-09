Felix Yeboah, a loading boy, has been granted GH₵2,000 bail by the Kaneshie District Court after being charged with stealing a car mirror

The complainant, Bismark Obeng, an auto mechanic, spotted Yeboah hiding behind a vehicle at his workshop and chased him to the Nima Police Station

Felix Yeboah admitted to the theft in a caution statement and is scheduled to reappear in court on January 13, 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Kaneshie District Court has granted bail to Felix Yeboah, a 28-year-old loading boy accused of stealing a driving mirror. Felix Yeboah was released on a GH₵2,000 bail with two sureties after pleading not guilty to the charge. He is set to reappear in court on January 13, 2025.

Police Chief Inspector Alice Adjei narrated the incident in court. She said the complainant, Bismark Obeng, is an auto mechanic apprentice in Nima. The Police officer added that the incident occurred on December 22, 2024, at Obeng’s workshop.

Kaneshie District Court grants a loading boy a GH₵2,000 bail with two sureties for allegedly stealing car mirror.

Source: Getty Images

Inspector Alice Adjei narrated that Felix Yeboah, a loading boy at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, visited Bismark Obeng’s shop around 2:30 PM on the day of the incident. He claimed he wanted to purchase dirty oil. Upon learning there was none available, Felix Yeboah left the premises.

Later that evening, around 10:00 PM, Bismark Obeng was asleep in his shop when he heard noises. Upon investigation, he found Felix Yeboah hiding behind a Honda Civic brought in for repairs. Sensing trouble, Bismark Obeng raised an alarm, prompting Felix Yeboah to flee.

A chase ensued, and when Felix Yeboah realised Bismark Obeng was closing in, he ran into the Nima Police Station. There, he reportedly hid the stolen mirror from the Honda Civic under one of the accident vehicles parked at the station.

Police arrested Felix Yeboah and retrieved the stolen mirror. During interrogation, Felix Yeboah admitted to the theft in his caution statement. He was subsequently charged and arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court.

The prosecution stated that Felix Yeboah’s actions were premeditated, considering his earlier visit to the workshop under the guise of purchasing dirty oil. The court, presided over by His Worship Nana Adjei Frempong, granted bail with conditions to ensure Felix Yeboah’s availability for further proceedings.

According to the GNA, the case has been adjourned to allow additional investigations and preparation for the next court session.

JHS student jailed for stealing a goat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an 18-year-old JHS 3 student from Tutu Akwapim had been sentenced to six months in prison.

Richard Asare was found guilty of stealing a goat, hence his sentence. He said he was an orphan who needed money for school items, so he stole and sold the goat to fund his education.

Several netizens who watched Richard's story video shared their thoughts on the matter.

Bishop Salifu Amoako's son sentenced

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son was sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Centre for his role in the East Legon tragedy.

The teenager reportedly pleaded guilty to eight counts, including two charges of man-slaughter, after the collision that claimed two lives.

The Accra Juvenile Court also fined the parents GH₵6,000 for reneging on their parental duties of controlling their son.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh