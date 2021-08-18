Lionel Messi's used tissue paper during farewell press conference at Barcelona is now for sale in a store

The Argentina international spent 21 years at Barcelona before his departure winning many titles at the club

Messi however joined French side Paris Saint-Germain where he will lead the attack together with close pal Neymar

The tissue paper that Lionel Messi used to wipe his tears during his farewell news conference at Barcelona has now been reportedly auctioned for a massive $1 Million which is around N412m.

It was an emotional moment for Lionel Messi facing the press to confirm his departure at Barcelona after 21 years, and the Argentine was unable to hold himself thereby breaking into tears.

During his time at the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi broke many records and the Argentine also remained the Catalans' highest goalscorer in history ever.

Lionel Messi in emotional moment during press conference. Photo by Eric Alonso

While speaking about his departure at the press conference, Lionel Messi's wife gave him a tissue paper which the six-time Ballon d'Or winner used to clean his face.

According to the report on Tmz and Sportbible, the person who picked Lionel Messi's used tissue has placed it on the market which is bizarre for many football lovers.

Lionel Messi was treated like god in Barcelona and such should not be a surprise considering what the Argentine achieved.

What next?

Barcelona fans might find it difficult, but they will have to move on as Lionel Messi is now on the books of Paris Saint-Germain where he is having a reunion with Brazilian winger Neymar.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Messi is currently the world's most priced footballer after completing his move from Barca to PSG

Messi ended his 21 years stay at Barcelona and joined the French giants on a two-year contract.

The Argentine was hosted in one of Paris' most exquisite five-star Le Royal Monceau hotel when he first arrived to meet PSG fans

GiveMeSport has listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week.

Days after his farewell presentation, Messi signed a two-year contract with French giants PSG.

The 34-year-old Messi retains his status as the world's highest-paid player despite leaving boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain.

Following his stunning move from Spanish club Barcelona to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the French club on August 29.

