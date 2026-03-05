Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner faces a significant off-field setback after being caught speeding in London

Just months after securing FA Cup glory, Crystal Palace’s qualification was demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League

Glasner was among more than a thousand motorists prosecuted for breaking 20 mph limits last week

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been prohibited from driving for six months after being caught exceeding a 20 mph speed limit in London.

The 51-year-old Austrian was recorded by a speed camera driving his BMW along the Old Kent Road in Bermondsey last July.

Oliver Glasner receives a six-month driving ban. Image credit: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Court documents show that Glasner already had prior driving offences, meaning he was automatically facing a potential ban.

Glasner informed Willesden Magistrates' Court that he had exceeded the speed limit, driving at 29 mph in an area restricted to 20 mph.

In a handwritten note, he pledged to adhere to the law going forward and accepted full responsibility for his actions, as ESPN noted.

He added that, given his professional responsibilities, he would take all necessary steps to ensure the offence would not happen again.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner suffers an off-field setback with a driving restriction in the UK. Image credit: Crystal Palace

Source: Twitter

A magistrate, sitting privately under the Single Justice Procedure, handed Glasner a six-month driving disqualification last Tuesday. He is also required to pay a £660 fine, alongside £130 in costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

The incident occurred on July 15, as Glasner passed through traffic lights opposite a Tesco on the Old Kent Road.

Meanwhile, just two months after Glasner celebrated guiding Crystal Palace to FA Cup success in his first full season, the club suffered a European setback.

Their qualification, earned via the cup win, was downgraded from a place in the Europa League to the Conference League, according to Sky Sports.

Oliver Glasner's off-field setbacks

Off the pitch, Glasner’s speeding case was handled by the Metropolitan Police. According to caseworker Emily Delroy via ESPN, Glasner initially attempted to settle the matter by paying a fine and providing his licence details for electronic endorsement.

However, the points would have pushed his total over 12, triggering an automatic referral to prosecution. Delroy explained that the matter was therefore passed to the prosecution team for a Single Justice Notice to be issued.

Glasner submitted his guilty plea in writing on January 27 and confirmed in a second letter on 16 February that he accepted the driving ban would be enforced without a public hearing.

The case comes amid a wave of enforcement, as Glasner was one of 1,089 drivers prosecuted last week for exceeding 20 mph limits in London. Magistrates issued fines totalling more than £157,000 and imposed 27 driving bans in the same period.

This weekend, Glasner’s Crystal Palace are preparing to face a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side in a crucial Premier League clash, as the team fights to avoid relegation.

