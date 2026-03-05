The Spanish giants are reportedly preparing an opening bid for Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro as they seek to strengthen their defence

With a senior defender battling injuries and age, Real Madrid are searching for a younger full-back to secure the future of their right flank

Madrid are closely monitoring Spurs’ situation, believing the club’s difficulties could help them land Porro on favourable terms

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to strengthen their defence in the next transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro emerging as a priority target.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the La Liga giants are considering submitting an opening offer of around €30 million for Mohammed Kudus's teammate as they look to reinforce the right side of their backline.

Real Madrid eye a sensational move for Tottenham Hotspur's full-back Pedro Porro (R). Image credit: John Walton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

As Fichajes stated via Madrid Universal, the Madrid hierarchy view Porro as a strong candidate to bolster their defence, particularly as the club begins to plan for the future in that position.

Veteran full-back Dani Carvajal has been a key figure at the Santiago Bernabéu for many years, but recurring injuries and his advancing age have raised concerns about long-term reliability.

With that in mind, Real Madrid are keen to identify a younger option capable of competing for the role while ensuring the team maintains its high standards both domestically and in Europe.

Porro seen as ideal modern full-back

Meanwhile, Porro has attracted attention thanks to his dynamic playing style and versatility on the right flank.

The 25-year-old is widely regarded as a modern full-back who can contribute significantly in both defence and attack, as TeamTalk featured.

Prdro Porro emerges as a transfer target for Real Madrid. Image credit: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

His ability to push forward, create chances, and support the attacking line fits the type of tactical profile Real Madrid are currently seeking.

Club officials believe his energy and technical qualities would allow him to integrate smoothly into the team’s system.

Another key factor behind Madrid’s interest is the need to improve squad depth. Competing for major trophies across multiple competitions requires more than a strong starting eleven, and the club are eager to add players capable of maintaining performance levels throughout a demanding campaign.

Tottenham could sell Pedro Porro to Real Madrid

Tottenham’s current circumstances could also affect the potential transfer. Reports from TeamTalk indicate that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the Premier League club’s sporting challenges, which may influence the valuation of some players.

Should Tottenham struggle to meet their objectives this season, Madrid believe there could be room to negotiate a favourable deal for Porro.

Despite ongoing changes behind the scenes, including the temporary situation involving Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid remain committed to strengthening key areas of their squad.

The Spanish champions reportedly see Porro not just as cover for the right-back position but as a player capable of challenging for a regular starting role.

