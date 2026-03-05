The family of the late gospel musician, Maame Tiwaa, has announced her burial date and funeral arrangements months after she tragically passed away

This announcement came after her one-week observation, which took place on January 7, 2026, at the Bantama Presby School Park in the Ashanti Region

The singer, a member of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo music group, died on Sunday, December 7, 2025, bringing sadness to the hearts of many Ghanaians

The family of the late Ghanaian singer, Maame Adwoa Tiwaa, has announced the final burial date and funeral arrangements for their beloved following her heartbreaking death.

The family of Maame Tiwaa announces her burial date and funeral arrangements. Image credit: @manuel_photography, @thebbcghana

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the Ghanaian music industry and the nation were thrown into mourning after news emerged that Maame Tiwaa had passed away.

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of the music group, announced Maame Tiwaa's death in an emotional post that sparked a massive sadness on social media. He also shared a video of Tiwaa on stage performing and captioned it:

"It is well hmmmmm!!"

Yaw Sarpong's bandmate had been active in the weeks leading up to her death. She performed at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship, which was held at the end of October.

Earlier in 2025, she had performed at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The late singer had been renowned for her role as a member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo music group for many years before her death. She received the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong.

Below is an Instagram post confirming the death of the renowned Ghanaian singer Maame Tiwaa

Maame Tiwaa's funeral arrangements

An official obituary poster shared by the family of Maame Tiwaa indicated that she would be laid to rest on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Domeabra Ahafoman in the Ashanti Region.

The singer would first be laid in state at Presby Park at Bantama opposite Sefah Boakye Hospital, followed by a burial mass at 9 am.

Following the burial, a final funeral rite would be held in the afternoon, at Presby Park from 1 pm to 6 pm.

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, a Thanksgiving service would take place at Sokoban Ampayoo New Jerusalem Church from 8 am to 11 am. Afterwards, funeral activities would continue in Bantama.

The Facebook post of the official obituary poster for Maame Tiwaa shared by her family is below:

Nana Poku Ashis announces the death of Maame Tiwaa, a member of Yaw Sarpong's music group. Image credit: @thebbcghana, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Bishop Adu reacts to Maame Tiwaa’s death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop J. Y. Adu reacted to the death of Maame Tiwaa, dismissing allegations from some Ghanaians who claimed that Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, was responsible for her demise.

He noted that he believed that the late singer had passed away from natural causes and did not blame anyone for her death.

Bishop Adu stated that he and others had yet to break the news of Maame Tiwaa's death to Yaw Sarpong due to his health condition

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh