Ghanaian man of God Telvin Adjei Sowah sparked buzz on social media after prophesying a future presidency for Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Man of God appeared on Accra FM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, where he shared several prophetic events that are destined to happen

Telvin Sowah’s prophecy about Ato Forson sparked widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing awe about his prophetic abilities

Popular Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has stirred reactions on social media after prophesying about the Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's political future.

Telvin Sowah prophesies a tight NDC leadership race between Cassiel Ato Forson and Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Source: Instagram

The founder and leader of the Prophet Life Embassy has, over the years, cultivated a reputation as one of the most accurate seers in the country, with his prophecies routinely getting fulfilled.

Telvin Sowah prophecies Ato Forson presidency

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Telvin Sowah appeared on Accra FM to share his prophetic insights with Ghanaians and sparked online buzz.

Speaking on the show, he said the current Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, was an ‘anomaly in time’ and was destined to rule Ghana in the future as president.

The preacher said the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race for 2028 was going to be a straight fight between Ato Forson and the current national chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito.

Telvin said he has foreseen Ato Forson eventually becoming president and ruling for 11 years, although he did not explain how that would occur when Ghana has term limits that force leaders to step down after eight years.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah speaking is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah’s Ato Forson prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Telvin Sowah’s prophecy about Cassiel Ato Forson.

Buk said:

"Why 11 years and not 12?"

BENJAMIN AMARTEI wrote:

"A true Prophet I always admire."

ladypee401 commented:

"Daddy, you are a great man of God."

odeneho.5 said:

"I believe in the anointing of this vessel of God. Every utterance will surely happen as the Lord liveth."

Telvin Sowah prophesies Iran war outcome

During his appearance on Accra FM, the popular man of God also prophesied about the outcome of the ongoing US and Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Telvin Sowah said he had foreseen how the war would play out and assured that Iran would be victorious.

The preacher said although the United States would inflict the most casualties, they would eventually be forced out of the Middle East.

“I saw Donald Trump crying. The Iranians are going to clear America from the entire Middle East, including from Israel. They are throwing them off the continent. I realised they were sinking American ships in the Middle East. I saw aircraft carriers, warships, and other war machines fleeing. America would level Iran, but eventually they would flee,” he prophesied.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy is below.

Telvin Adjei Sowah's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death surfaces after the Iranian Supreme Leader was killed on February 28, 2026.

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah's Ayatollah prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being assassinated resurfaced after the Iranian leader's death.

In the video, the man of God said he had foreseen the Ayatollah's compound on fire, leading to his death.

