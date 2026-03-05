Soli Philander, the veteran Southern actor and entertainer, has passed away following his battle with a severe illness

The news of the prominent entertainment personality's death was announced on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Soli Philander's demise has plunged the South African arts and culture industry into a state of mourning

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran South African actor and entertainer Silamour Philander, popularly known as Soli Philander, has reportedly passed away at the age of 65.

Veteran South African actor and entertainer Soli Philander passes away at 65 after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Photo source: Soli Philander

Source: Facebook

The news of the popular Cape Town-based Soli's untimely passing was confirmed by his close friends and the South African Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, in a public statement on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

What happened to late actor Soli Philander?

According to reports from several South African news outlets, Soli, who hailed from Elsies River, a suburb of Cape Town, died following a battle with cancer in recent years.

The veteran actor was survived by his two sons, Caleb and Ethan, daughters, Danya and Kyla, and an adopted child.

In his public statement, the sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, paid tribute to the late Soli for his immense contribution and exploits in South African arts and culture.

He wrote:

"Whether performing on stage, presenting on television, or sharing his always-ready humour through radio and public speaking, he possessed the rare gift of making people laugh by reminding us of who we are."

Several notable South African personalities, including comedian Marc Lottering, veteran actor John Kani, television personality Buli G, radio and TV presenter Ingrid Jones, Bianca Le Grange, and many others, mourned the South African entertainer's demise with emotional tributes on social media.

The X post announcing the demise of Soli Philander is below:

Who was the late actor Soli Philander?

The late Soli Philander was an award-winning South African actor, television presenter, director, comedian, playwright, radio presenter, columnist, and motivational speaker.

The late entertainer was born on 19 January 1961 at Somerset Hospital on the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Soli began his career at the Space Theatre in Cape Town in the late 1970s, where he appeared in several highly acclaimed theatrical productions.

The family of popular South African television personality Ian Von Memerty announces his death on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Image credit: IanvonMemerty

Source: Facebook

The late entertainer later became a big TV personality and is remembered for his role as the presenter of the Afrikaans music quiz show Liriekeraai and e.tv South Africa's Let's Fix show.

In 2008, Soli also hosted the South African version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Aside from his TV host gig, Soli also ventured into the movie industry and was featured in a few movies, including Diamond Hunters, Hooten and the Lady, The Road to Mecca, and Dream School SA.

Soli Philander's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Soli Philander's demise below:

SoulFairy3 commented:

"Rest in eternal peace, Soli. You carried Khoi with so much pride. I will miss your daily dancing on TikTok. The only person who ever made me subscribe to their page. Loved you my whole life."

Phestahiver said:

"He did a great job on that quiz show for kids."

Zama30162777 wrote:

"Rest in heavenly peace and deepest condolences to family and friends."

TV personality Ian von Memerty passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South African TV personality Ian von Memerty passed away at the age of 61 on February 23, 2026.

The former South Africa’s Got Talent judge and Strictly Come Dancing host's family announced his death in a public statement on March 1, 2026.

Tributes poured in from South African personalities who mourned Ian von Memerty's untimely demise.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh