The one-week celebration for Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of the Ghana Gold Board CEO and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, was held at Kumasi Danyame in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Andrews Amankwa was allegedly killed in a tragic carjacking incident at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi on February 10, 2026.

Sammy Gyamfi's mother makes a rare public appearance at her In-Law’s one-week memorial. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi, Eric Adjei/Facebook.

According to the police, the deceased was ambushed and shot during the attack, and his Toyota Hilux vehicle was stolen. Amankwa was later rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on February 18, 2026, five days after the incident.

Several leading members of the NDC, including the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, the party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, and other ministers of state, MPs and CEOs, were in attendance.

Among the dignitaries at the event was a woman purported to be the mother of Sammy Gyamfi.

In a video shared on Instagram by @nations_blogger, the Gold Board CEO was seen introducing his purported mother to the First Lady.

The Instagram video of Lordina Mahama consoling Sammy Gyamfi and his wife at the late Andrews Amankwa's one-week celebration is below:

The woman, whose name is yet to be identified, subsequently appeared in some photos shared on Facebook by Eric Adjei, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and Eric Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reaction to photos of Sammy Gyamfi’s event

Some of the people who commented on the photos categorically stated that she is Sammy Gyamfi's mother.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Naomi Adane Ankamah said:

"Sammy Gyamfi mother."

@Vivian Konutse Ama said:

"Mother you are blessed."

@Nii Ayikain III commented:

"Wow....very beautiful."

@Kwame Kwansah also commented:

"If there's anything i have learnt from you and Hon. Sammy, is how to value friendship. My condolences to Hon. Sammy Gyamfi."

@Tettey K Apeadido wrote:

"Condolences to The Bereaved Family. God comfort you in this Difficult moment."

Lordina Mahama consoles Sammy Gyamfi and his wife Irene Amankwaa Karikari at the late Andrews Amankwaa's one-week celebration on Tuesday, March 2, 2026. Photo source: @nations_blogger, @sammygyamfi

Lordina Mahama Consoles Sammy Gyamfi

Source: YEN.com.gh