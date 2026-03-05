A Nigerian-born woman who relocated to Dubai in search of a dream job and a better life has generated widespread online discussion after opening up about her decision to return home due to severe loneliness.

Nigerian Woman in Dubai Returns Home Over Severe Loneliness Issues, Evokes Sorrow

Susan Adike’s experience gained attention following an interview highlighted in an X post by Instablog. In the post, she explained that she had intentionally moved back to Nigeria, a decision that has sparked a massive conversation across social media platforms.

Adike, who previously worked in Dubai and earned about $5,000 monthly, said the opportunity once represented the life she had hoped for. However, she explained that the reality of living alone abroad gradually became overwhelming.

According to her, loneliness overshadowed her daily life because she had no family members with her in Dubai, unlike others who relocate with relatives or support systems.

She explained that having family members nearby can make a significant difference for people living abroad, noting that many individuals who relocate alone often struggle emotionally due to isolation and loneliness.

Adike said this experience ultimately informed her decision to leave the job and return to Nigeria, where she could reunite with her family and resume her previous life.

“Loneliness was the major reason why I came back. I don’t know why it is not talked about that much,” she said.

“Loneliness abroad is crazy. Ask you people abroad, especially those who don’t have families there, if they are okay.

“It is the main reason why I came back. People assume that it is all rosy. Forget the blue skies and the Instagram pictures. People are really depressed.”

