A popular Ghanaian prophet, Samaila Abdulai, has dropped a strong prophecy about the Kumawood actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown

In a video, the pastor detailed the vision he had, claiming the presenter was saved from a spiritual influence affecting her entertainment show

Prophet Samaila rendered a powerful prayer for McBrown, stating that the favour of God has befallen her and she is about to shine like never before

In a video shared on the official TikTok page of the clergyman on February 26, 2026, he shared a good news prophetic insight claiming that a strong favour of God has located the actress.

“I had a vision and saw a huge chair with two ladies under it. One of the ladies happened to be Nana Ama McBrown. She came out wearing black attire. Suddenly, I saw that the black had been changed to white. The other ladies came out, but her body was full of dust,” he said.

“The revelation I had from the vision was that McBrown was being influenced negatively by an evil spirit, and now she has been set free. Her entertainment show, “Onua Showtime”, is about to take an unexpected turn. The favour of God has located her,” he added.

Prophet Samaila Abdulai further disclosed that the name of the actress is about to cross borders and is one of the most sought-after personalities in Ghana.

Prophet shares doom Nana Ama McBrown prophecy

In August 2025, a Ghanaian seer, Prophet One Word, warned fans and loved ones of Nana Ama McBrown that she faces danger from spiritual forces.

In a video shared to social media, the prophet claimed that the actress has been injected with a nefarious substance in the spiritual realm that could potentially cut her life short.

"To anyone who knows Nana Ama McBrown, tag her so she can see this video. My name is Prophet One Word. Let's pray for Nana Ama, because she is likely to die very soon. I'm not saying this to seek fame; I'm speaking about what is about to happen in her life. I like her, so I don't want this to happen. I have seen in the spirit that she has been injected with a deadly substance which will lead to her death," he said.

The prophet then asked McBrown to reach out to him so he could intercede on her behalf and halt this impending doom.

"Tell Nana Ama to take care of herself and to inform all spiritual people in her life to pray for her. Or she can call me to pray and intercede on her behalf with God,” he added.

Royal Reverend Augustine's prophecy about McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Popular Ghanaian man of God, Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah, shared a concerning prophecy about an alleged plot against Nana Ama McBrown.

He claimed to have seen an arrow thrown at her spiritually, which caused her to fall from a chair, adding that an individual later burnt the actress's chair after he or she struggled to occupy it in her absence.

The prophet called on Ghanaians to pray for Nana Ama McBrown during a service at the Prayer Sanctuary Church.

