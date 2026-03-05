The Confederation of African Football has officially rescheduled the 2026 Women's AFCON due to unforeseen circumstances

South Africa reportedly replaced Morocco as the host nation, but CAF did not address the speculation

Social media was flooded with fans' criticism and calls for clarity after CAF announced the rescheduling

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced on Thursday, March 5, that the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has been postponed.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

According to CAF, after consultations with its partners, including FIFA and other key stakeholders, it has decided to reschedule the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 to July 25 to August 16 of this year in order to ensure the success of the competition amid certain unforeseen circumstances.

On Sunday, February 1, it was widely speculated that Morocco would not host the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, with South Africa reportedly taking over as replacement host nation.

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, reportedly confirmed the change during a national TV address, stating that the country acted swiftly after learning Morocco could no longer host the tournament.

''We took advantage of an opportunity that arose because we already have the infrastructure and the backing required. Once Morocco indicated they would not be able to host, we made it clear that South Africa was prepared and willing to step in,'' Mabe reportedly said.

Meanwhile, in its official communication, CAF failed to address these speculations, which were also featured by Africa Soccer, and did not clarify whether the rescheduled tournament would still take place in the North African country.

Fans react to Women's AFCON postponement

Meanwhile, following CAF’s announcement of the Women’s AFCON reschedule, fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions, including the comments below.

@Yimzy:

''We can't get anything right on this continent,''

@Carlos Boado:

''@CAFwomen@CAF_Media, @CAF_Online, @Lux_September, @VeronMosengoand Patrice Motsepe, Thanks for letting me waste 1,250 pounds because you are so incompetent and disorganised. I will never forget this and therefore, my support of CAF is withdrawn. Embarrassing. #wafcon #WAFCON.''

@Bryan:

''Simply allow South Africa to host it.''

@Stiches:

''But why can't we just get things right in this Africa? Why?''

@Pedro:

''This is the result of selling your soul to those Moroccans. Now they've shown you how little they respect you.''

