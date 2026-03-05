Antoine Semenyo has quickly silenced critics with an impressive start to life at Manchester City

The Ghanaian forward has rapidly become one of Manchester City’s most exciting attacking weapons

The former Bournemouth man is just three goals away from reaching a respectable personal record

When news broke on January 9 that Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo had agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City, the reaction among many Ghanaian football fans was mixed.

While the move represented a huge step in the 26-year-old’s career, some supporters were cautious, wondering whether the Chelsea-born attacker would struggle to secure regular minutes in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

Manchester City’s history is filled with high-profile signings who found it difficult to establish themselves in the first team due to intense competition for places.

For that reason, doubts quickly surfaced about whether Semenyo would be able to make a genuine impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo silences the early doubts

However, just a few months into his City career, Semenyo has already begun proving many of those early concerns wrong.

The Ghana international has adapted impressively to Guardiola’s tactical system and is quickly becoming a reliable attacking option for the Premier League champions.

Since completing his move from Bournemouth, Semenyo has scored seven goals and provided three assists in just 12 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His performances have strengthened City’s attack and demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure at the highest level of English football.

His most recent contribution came during Manchester City’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, March 4.

Semenyo opened the scoring for the home side after connecting with a precise delivery from teammate Rayan Cherki, giving City an early advantage before the visitors eventually fought back to claim a point.

Although Guardiola’s side failed to secure victory on the night, Semenyo’s goal once again highlighted his growing importance within the team’s attacking structure.

Semenyo closing in on 20-goal landmark

Beyond his impressive performances for City, Semenyo is also edging closer to a significant personal achievement in his professional career.

According to statistics from Wikipedia, the Black Stars forward is only three goals away from reaching the 20-goal mark in a single season for the first time.

Achieving that milestone would underline his remarkable development over the past few years and further cement his status as one of Ghana’s most in-form players.

As of March 5, 2026, Semenyo has scored 17 goals in 33 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign across spells with both Bournemouth and Manchester City, with 15 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

Looking ahead, the former Bristol City forward will be eager to continue his impressive form when Manchester City travel to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup on March 7.

Shortly afterwards, he could also play a crucial role when Guardiola’s side take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on March 11.

Semenyo is ready for the World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is among five Black Stars players considered almost certain to make Otto Addo’s squad as Ghana prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

The shortlist also included several high-profile names, highlighting the intense competition expected in the national team selection process.

