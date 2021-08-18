Police anti-robbery squad attacked by armed robbers in Eastern Region

The police anti-robbery squad deployed to the Eastern Region by the IGP was reportedly attacked by armed robbers

Highway robbers have reportedly attacked the police anti-robbery squad deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr.George Akuffo Dampare.

The incident occurred on the Akyem Ettukrom to Bunso road on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at dawn.

According to a report filed by Starrnews, the robbers were wielding AK47 laying ambush in a quest to rob commuters.

The report indicates that the armed robbers upon seeing the Police Bus transporting the personnel to their Operational areas opened fire on the bus.

The police however also quickly opened fire on them, causing them to flee into the bush after some of them sustained injuries.

The Police personnel combed the area and nearby houses and some health facilities but could not find the suspects.

Two highway robberies, Haruna Amadu, 25, and Joseph Nyira ,25 were arrested at the exact area on June 5, 2021, with their accomplices at large.

What is the Anti-Armed Robbery Squad

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr.George Akuffo Dampare has deployed 126 troops of the special Anti-Armed Robbery Squad (AARS) to the Eastern region to clamp down rampant robberies in the region.

The AARS special force is a unit in the Ghana Police Service that will augment the capacity and capabilities of the Eastern Regional command to deal with the menace.

It is led by Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohonu and assisted by the Director-General of Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mohammed Fuseini Suraji.

