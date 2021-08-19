Saahene Osei's fashion evolution has earned him attention, with over a hundred thousand followers on Instagram

The son of Osei Kwame Despite is mastering his fashion credentials and continues to serve the right style goals on his platform

YEN.com.gh features five photos of Saahene rocking designer outfits like a dandy and a true star

Kirk Osei, famed as Saahene Osei on social media, has become a style influencer to many of his mates as he often uploads photos in simple but classy outfits online.

For his latest fashion frames, Saahene made the right choices, inspiring with his colour scheme. The youngest son of Osei Kwame Despite is mastering his fashion credentials as his style evolution earns him attention.

When Saahene steps out, he serves the right style goals, which sometimes dominates social media. He does not play with his looks as he always appears decent in most of his outfits.

Saahene Osei: 5 recent photos of Despite's son showing swag in expensive outfits.

Source: Instagram

With a fashion sense and a love for colourful designs, Saahene has amassed a following of over 100,000 on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Saahene rocking simple but classy outfits.

1. Saahene delivers adorable colour combinations. He shows swag in modern trousers as he flaunts his shades.

2. Saahene poses for the camera in colourful designs. He looks calm as he looks away from the lens.

3. Despite's son delivers a signature pose as he beams for the camera.

4. The son of Ghanaian media mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, looking simple in a modern shirt and matching trousers.

5. The son of Osei Kwame Despite proves that he's mastered his sense of fashion.

Saahene Spotted with Actor Abraham Atta

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian-born Hollywood actor Abraham Attah and Saahene, have been spotted in a video having fun at a party.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo appeared to have attended a party and joined some others to party the night away.

The Beast Of No Nation cast was seen drinking from a champagne glass as he sang and danced with his friends.

Ghanaian Student Graduates with Law Degree

Meanwhile, Doreen Emmanuella Kwofie is the definition of a fighter who has braved rounds of odds and is on a path to achieve her dream to become a lawyer.

Born in February 1999, Kwofie recalls never seeing her complete family as her parents divorced not long after her mother gave birth to her.

She lived most of her childhood with her deceased grandfather and grandmother in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, as her mother was pursuing a programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at the time.

