Kidi has opened up about a viral video in which he was seen leaving the venue of the VGMAs

The musician indicated that he did not have any bad intentions when he walked out

Kidi and other musicians were pipped by Diana Hamilton in the Artiste of the Year category

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Dennis Dwamena, famed as Kidi has finally cleared the air on why he walked out of the auditorium during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 entertainment journalist MzGee, Kidi explained that he did not have any bad intentions for walking out of the auditorium.

He also added that he had no bad blood with the eventual winner of the last category of the night - Artiste of the Year.

Kidi finally speaks on why he left after Diana Hamilton was announced Artiste of the Year

The Say Cheese hitmaker however said the sole reason for walking out of the auditorium was that he was disappointed for not winning the ultimate award on the night.

Kidi indicated that he had won a number of awards along the line so it was only normal for him to crown the night with the 'overall best' award.

He said his disappointment was also heightened after deputy tourism minister Mark Okraku Mantey sort of teased him with his "I will be back" mantra while announcing the ultimate winner.

It would be recalled that Kidi walked out of the VGMA event after Diana Hamilton was announced winner of the Artiste of the Year category.

On his way out, he hugged radio personality Andy Dosty and proceeded to walk out of the auditorium.

A video of the walk-out went viral on social media and it was even used as a meme for Kidi over losing the award.

