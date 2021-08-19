Owura Kwadwo Hottish, the teacher who went viral in 2018 for drawing the Microsoft word application on a blackboard has recently come out to narrate an encounter he had with GES

The young teacher revealed that he was summoned by GES and questioned for putting it out there that the school lacks computers

According to Owura, one of the GES codes of conduct states that teachers are required to protect the interest of their employer but he feels teachers are always left to their fate without any concern or protection

Owura Kwadwo Hottish, the remote school teacher who went viral in 2018 for drawing the Microsoft word application on a chalkboard during an Information Communication Technology (ICT) class, has opened up about the encounter he had with Ghana Education Service (GES) officials.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook of Owura, the young man recounted that after going viral, he was summoned by the then-acting director of education for Ejura-Sekyedomase at Mampong where he was teaching.

On arrival, the director furiously expressed her displeasure about the picture that was going viral on social media stating that she was called by the highest office in Education due to that, Kwadwo revealed.

Continuing, the young teacher said the acting director asked him three questions which are as follows;

Why did you do that?

Are you a trained teacher?

Have you read the code of ethics of GES?

I kept my cool to all these questions and answered only the third one by saying NO and she was like “that’s why”, Owura revealed

According to Owura, he went through the said code of conduct of GES only to find it stated that teachers are to protect the interest of the employer.

The disappointed young man expressed his opinion about that code with the following questions to GES;

"So I’m asking GES, if I had protected their interest by not sharing how I teach ICT without computers, would I have gotten two furnished ICT laboratories for the town they posted me to teach?"

"GES post teachers to places where those teachers had to cross rivers to school to teach, did they protect the interest of the teachers that they can drown?"

"Teachers are under trees impacting knowledge to our future leaders. Did GES protect the interest of the teachers that anyone can pass around and harm the teachers and the students?"

In concluding, Kwadwo Hottish said the betterment of the educational system is incumbent on as all and there is the need for teachers to uplift themselves from 'GES slavery'.

