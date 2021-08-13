Teacher Kwadwo has opened up about the plight of teachers in the country

He was speaking in a radio interview when he recounted some challenges

The content creator is currently on a one-man campaign advocating for reforms in Ghana's education system

Ghana teacher, vlogger and social media education advocate Michael Owusu Afriyie famed as Teacher Kwadwo has been spotted granting an interview over the plight of teachers.

While speaking on a radio interview on Accra-based Neat FM, the popular teacher indicated that teachers in Ghana were going through a lot of challenges but were unable to speak due to some regulations.

Using his own school as an example, Teacher Kwadwo revealed that 2 separate classes had to be cramped in the same classroom to be taught by the same teacher.

He added that even though the student population in the school was growing, the headteacher announced that they were overstaffed.

Teacher Kwadwo went on to add that it was commonplace in the practice to post 'stubborn' teachers to villages to serve as a form of punishment.

He said many teachers were aware of this fact and it prevented them from speaking up to authority for fear of being dumped in a village.

Teacher Kwadwo also noted that the authorities were well-aware of all these challenges yet refused to do anything to resolve them.

The content creator added that he personally pays for his lessons notes in which he uses to write lessons for all the 9 subjects he teaches as the class teacher.

He said time was not even going to allow him to spell out all the issues teachers in the country were facing.

Teacher Kwadwo is on a one-man campaign to get the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make some reforms.

His activities however have not been met kindly and he has laready been invited to a discplinary committee hearing over "professional misconduct".

However, in reacting to the invitation, the teacher said he was not afraid to speak truth to power and was seen in traditional attire and was seen with a staff in his hand.

Teacher Kwadwo was heard in the video saying he had been raised to speak up when necessary so he was not going to keep mute when there were clear issues with the educational system.

He sent a message to his teeming followers to remain steadfast and said he was going to face the committee fair and square.

Teacher Kwadwo has for some time now, been dragging the Ghana Education Service over a lot of issues going on in the Education Sector.

