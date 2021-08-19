Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has taken to social media to talk about Rihanna recently hitting the billionaire status

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth an estimated N700bn, a bulk of money she made from her beauty line, Fenty Beauty

The Man Down crooner established her brand in 2017 and has now become the most successful beauty enterpreneur

Barbadian-born singer, Rihanna, is currently the richest female musician in the world, according to a recent Forbes estimate.

According to the publication, Rihanna comes second behind Oprah as the richest female entrepreneur.

Mr P talks about Rihanna's billionaire status Photo credit: @peterpsuare/@badgalriri

Source: UGC

Rihanna is now worth a staggering N700bn and the bulk of her fortune comes from her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Mr P reacts

Just like several people who have reacted to the news, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts.

He wrote:

"Una dey see am? He who got ears let him hear! Gbam! Only few will understand!"

See the post below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted under the singer's post below:

Stevebabaeko:

"Fame is a means to an end and not an end in itself."

Joanaham.baby:

"Simply amazing!!!"

Hammedollar1:

"It's not a day or a year's job."

Stgeraldclothstore:

"We get the point now."

Hildamshelia:

"A word is indeed enough for the wise."

_wizzyposh:

"I get ears boss, and I don hear."

Iyke_nneji:

"Hard work and creativity pays."

Chubbyaustine:

"But she's not richer than Beyoncé."

Peter Okoye bags honorary doctorate

Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct Psquare, Peter Okoye, had reasons to celebrate as he bagged an honourary doctorate degree.

The announcement came a few hours after he reacted to a troll who threatened to revoke his endorsements if he doesn't reconcile with his brothers.

The father of two took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers as he shared photos and a video.

In the video, the singer was heard telling his fans to add a 'doc' to his name when addressing him. He also went ahead to thank the university, Escae-Benin University in Edo State.

Source: Yen