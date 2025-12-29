Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, resulting in two fatalities

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that killed two people on December 29.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said.

Anthony Joshua is in hospital after a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that killed two people.

Source: Getty Images

According to local media, Joshua was in the back of a vehicle when it collided with a stationary truck. Photos from the crash site have been shared online.

In social media videos from the site of the accident, the 36-year-old can be seen grimacing as he attempts to exit the car wreckage.

Reuters reported that police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Nigerian Police, in a statement to PUNCH Online, confirmed that Joshua and other injured persons were involved in a car accident and rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

“The Ogun State Police Command confirms a road accident today in front of Sinoma, before Danco, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. Anthony Joshua and other injured persons have been rushed to the hospital."

Key details from Anthony Joshua road crash

Pictures from the scene of the crash showed the heavyweight boxer sitting bare-chested at the back of a car.

He was surrounded by what appears to be broken glass.

The accident reportedly took place on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway on the morning of December 29.

The crash has taken place less than two weeks after Joshua beat Jake Paul in Miami, in what represented his first bout since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh